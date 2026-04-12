Paul Maurice urged caution in judging individual players for the Florida Panthers this year when asked how he thought Sergei Bobrovsky played this season.

”I think his season,’’ Maurice said of Bobrovsky, “is exactly like the Florida Panthers.’’

Maurice went on to say that Bobrovsky’s success and failures this season hinged a lot on what the Panthers put on the ice.

A free agent once the season comes to a close on Wednesday night, it is very possible that Bobrovsky’s seven-year run with the Panthers will end as well.

He played two games on this past road trip in Pittsburgh and Ottawa, but it could be that Bobrovsky’s final game with the Panthers in Sunrise came last Thursday against the Bruins.

And it was a beaut of a game.

Bobrovsky has said he wants to return to the Panthers, wants to come in next season to try and not only get Florida back into the playoffs but to make yet another run at the Stanley Cup.

Florida general manager Bill Zito has also said he would like to keep Bobrovsky here.

So, too, do his teammates.

“There is no other goalie we want to play in front of,’’ Matthew Tkachuk said after the trade deadline passed.

“He is the backbone, the biggest reason why we have two Stanley Cup rings. He is one of the biggest reasons why this organization is where it is at. Yeah, no other guy we want to play in front of right now.’’

Said Sam Reinhart after a 30-save game against Columbus: “We know he’s capable in there and we believe he has plenty left in the tank. Performances like that gives us belief.’’

Last week, after making 28 saves including all 15 in the third period in a 2-1 win against the Bruins, Bobrovsky did not sound like a guy who is automatically coming back.

”I feel good, played my game again,’’ Bobrovsky said.

Then he continued.

“I am living the dream, playing in the NHL, starting goalie for the Florida Panthers, two Stanley Cup championships.

“I am enjoying every moment, each and every moment, enjoying being here, trying to remind myself that this is it, this is my time, and to take everything out of it.’’

Bobrovsky was then asked about the fans chanting his name.

“It’s great, the fans were awesome for all my time here,’’ Bobrovsky said.

“I thank them for the support. It’s been fun.’’

That sounds like someone who is making the rounds before leaving.

But, we shall see.

Florida does have two games left in this season — both at home — against the Rangers and Red Wings.

Bobrovsky is not expected to start either game.

If Tkachuk has his way, that big game against Boston will not be Bobrovsky’s final game in Sunrise — nor one of his final ones with the Panthers.

“We’re all going to wine-and-dine him,’’ Tkachuk said a few weeks back. “If it gets close to a decision and nothing’s there, all 20 guys are going to go to Bill and tell him to bring him back. We need him, we want him. Not only for his play, but he is literally one of the best guys ever. Such a battler.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 81

NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS