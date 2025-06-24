Hockey Season Ends: Charlotte Checkers Lose in Calder Cup Final

The Charlotte Checkers got off to a great start in Game 6 of the AHL’s Calder Cup Final on Monday night, but by the end of it, our hockey season came to an end.

The Checkers, who had rolled through the Eastern Conference playoffs with eight straight wins, saw their season come to a close with a 3-2 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks.

Abbotsford became the first Vancouver-affiliated team to win the Calder Cup; the Checkers were trying to do the same for the Panthers.

Charlotte was in the Calder Cup Final for the first time since winning the title in 2019 when it was the top affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Checkers were the first team affiliated with the Panthers to make it as far as the conference finals and were trying to pull the first dual-championship since the New Jersey Devils/Albany River Rats did so in 1995.

Charlotte, which forced a return home with an overtime win at Abbotsford on Saturday night, took a 2-0 first-period lead on goals by John Leonard and Jack Devine.

Abbotsford made it 2-1 with 2:22 remaining in the first.

The Canucks ended up taking the lead with a pair of goals in the second period.

They held on for the win.

Kaapo Kakonen, who may end up backing up Sergei Bobrovsky with the Panthers this coming season, had 17 saves in the loss.

The Panthers will hold development camp in Fort Lauderdale next month with a number of Charlotte players — most notably, Devine — expected to take part.

Devine ended the playoffs with two goals after leaving the University of Denver to sign his ELC with the Panthers but agreeing to join the Checkers on a ‘tryout’ basis for the postseason.

Charlotte players such as Devine, Justin Sourdif, and Mike Benning are expected to be part of Florida’s training camp.

Veteran players like Oliver Okular, Matt Kiersted, Will Lockwood, and Jesse Puljujarvi may re-up with the Panthers and battle for roster spots as well.

