How the Florida Panthers Fared at Day 1 of the Olympics

The first day of the men’s hockey tournament at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics went very well for one member of the Florida Panthers — and not too hot for the three playing for Finland.

Defenseman Gus Forsling played a big role in Sweden’s 5-2 opening day win over Italy, scoring his team’s second goal of the game and assisting on its last.

Forsling had five of Sweden’s 60 shots on goal.

Sweden did get a scare against the hometown Italian team — one which does not have a single NHL player on its roster.

Despite being outshot 27-3 in the first, it was a 2-1 game thanks to Forsling’s goal with 2:07 left in the period.

Italy tied the score on its fourth shot of the game 37 seconds into the second — but Sweden pulled away and avoided the upset.

The same could not be said for Finland.

Earlier in the day, Slovakia pulled the first upset of the tournament by beating Finland 4-1.

Niko Mikkola had two shots on goal in the loss; Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen did not get off a shot.

Finland and Sweden meet up in a big rivalry game Friday at 6:10 ET.

The rest of the Florida Panthers will be in action at the Olympics today.

In Group A, Czechia takes on Canada which features three Panthers: Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, and Sam Bennett.

Per lines at Canada’s practice, Reinhart is playing on the second line with Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado) and Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay).

Marchand is on the fourth with Bo Horvat (Islanders) and Nick Suzuki (Montreal). Bennett appears to be a healthy scratch at least in today’s opener.

The Group C game between Latvia and the United States (3:10 ET, USA Network) features three members of the Panthers.

Latvia has two Panthers: Sandis Vilmanis has been on a top line with Zemgus Girgensons (Tampa Bay) and Eduards Tralmaks (Detroit/AHL).

Uvis Balinskis, an alternate captain, is on the top defensive pairing.

Matthew Tkachuk is on the second line for Team USA with his brother Brady (Ottawa) and center Jack Eichel (Vegas).

2026 WINTER OLYMPICS

MEN’S HOCKEY SCHEDULE

All games streamed on Peacock in the United States and CBC Gem in Canada

Wednesday — Group B: Slovakia 4, Finland 1 ; Sweden 5 Italy 2

; Today — Group A: Switzerland vs. France, 6:10 a.m. (SN); Czechia vs. Canada, 10:40 a.m. (USA). Group C: Latvia vs. United States, 3:10 p.m. (USA); Germany vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. (TSN)

Friday — Group B: Finland vs. Sweden, 6:10 a.m. (USA); Italy vs. Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. (SN). Group A: France vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. (SN, CBC); Canada vs. Switzerland, 3:10 p.m. (CBC)

France vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. (SN, CBC); Saturday — Group B: Sweden vs Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. (SN); Finland vs. Italy, 10:40 a.m. (USA). Group C: Germany vs. Latvia, 6:10 a.m. (CNBC); USA vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. (USA)

Sweden vs Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. (SN); Finland vs. Italy, 10:40 a.m. (USA). Sunday — Group A: Switzerland vs. Czechia, 6:10 a.m. (CNBC); Canada vs. France, 10:40 a.m. (USA). Group C: Denmark vs. Latvia, 1:10 p.m. (CNBC); USA vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m. (USA)

Tuesday Feb. 17 — Qualification playoffs: 6:10 a.m. (2); 10:40 a.m.; 3:10 p.m.

6:10 a.m. (2); Wednesday, Feb. 18 — Quarterfinals: 6:10 a.m. (USA), 10:40 a.m. (USA), 12:10 p.m. (USA), 3:10 p.m (NBC)

6:10 a.m. (USA), Friday, Feb. 20 — Semifinals: 10:40 a.m. (USA), 3:10 p.m. (NBC)

10:40 a.m. (USA), Saturday, Feb. 21 — Bronze medal game: 2:40 p.m. (USA)

2:40 p.m. (USA) Sunday, Feb. 22 — Gold medal game: 8:10 a.m. (NBC)

FLORIDA PANTHERS

AT THE 2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPICS