How to Watch Brad Marchand Make Debut with Panthers v Utah

FORT LAUDERDALE — There was a lot of energy at Friday’s morning skate, and a lot of it had to do with Brad Marchand making his debut with the Florida Panthers tonight when they play host to the Utah Hockey Club.

Marchand has been out since being slammed up against the boards March 1 in Boston against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He was traded to the Panthers a few days later.

Paul Maurice said Marchand is “expected” to play for the Panthers tonight but extras Jonah Gadjovich and Tomas Nosek would not have been skated after the workout if there was any doubt Marchand would be ready to go.

The buzz of morning skate should certainly be amplified tonight in Sunrise.

“Everyone is going to watch everything he does,’’ Maurice said. “Fans, but players on the bench, too. You see it during practice when Brad did something with the puck or scores a goal, everyone on the ice saw it.’’

Marchand has gotten to know the Panthers pretty well in the three weeks he has been with them, although there are others he knows more than others.

A.J. Greer said he was excited to hear his friend was joining the Panthers and cannot wait to see what happens tonight.

“He has been in big situations and everyone respects him,’’ said Greer, who spent the 2022-23 season with Marchand and the Bruins.

“He is really acclimated to the kind of game we play so, for us, we’re just going to let him do his thing. We know he is going to have success here. He is built for what we have, he is built for the game that we play.’’

Said Jesper Boqvist: “When you are out there, all you want to do is win — and he will be that guy for us. We’re so happy to have him. It’s going to be unreal to watch him. He is awesome, and he is still going strong.’’

NOTES: UTAH @ PANTHERS

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Since NHL Network is also showing the game nationally, it will not be streamed on ESPN+.

Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Since NHL Network is also showing the game nationally, it will be streamed on ESPN+. Starting Goalies: Florida will have Sergei Bobrovsky in net; Bob is 6-2-0 this month with three shutouts and a 1.50/.935. Jaxson Stauber was sent back to AHL Tucson after replacing Karel Vejmelka during last night’s 8-0 loss at Tampa.

Florida will have in net; Bob is 6-2-0 this month with three shutouts and a 1.50/.935. was sent back to AHL Tucson after replacing during last night’s 8-0 loss at Tampa. NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a pretty big favorite (-275) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $275 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 72

UTAH HOCKEY CLUB at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (43-25-3) LINES

25 Mackie Samoskevich // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe// 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 17 Evan Rodrigues

42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones

77 Niko Mikkola // 88 Nate Schmidt

26 Uvis Balinskis // 4 Toby Bjornfot

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

PROJECTED UTAH HOCKEY CLUB (32–29-11) LINES

9 Clayton Keller // 92 Logan Cooley // 8 Nick Schmaltz

53 Michael Carcone // 27 Barrett Hayton // 11 Dylan Guenther

67 Lawson Crouse // 22 Jack McBain // 91 Josh Doan

15 Alexander Kerfoot // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 17 Nick Bjugstad

98 Mikhail Sergachev // 6 John Marino

28 Ian Cole // 50 Sean Durzi

2 Olli Maatta // 7 Michael Kesselring

70 Karel Vejmelka

31 Matt Villalta

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)