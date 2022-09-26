Huberdeau, Weegar Win Preseason Debut with Calgary Flames

Although the scoreboard at the Calgary Saddledome misspelled MacKenzie Weegar’s first name prior to his first preseason game with his new team, Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau got off to a rousing debut with the Flames on Sunday.

Huberdeau scored on a power play and Weegar played 28 shifts and 18:37as the Flames knocked out the visiting Canucks 4-0.

“I got a little lucky on that goal, but it’s always fun to find the back of the net, even during preseason,” Huberdeau told reporters according to the Calgary Sun.

“I want to be better. I want to be a really good player on this team and I think I just have to keep climbing and keep working hard.”

Huberdeau and Weegar were playing in their first game with the Flames after coming over in the blockbuster deal which saw Matthew Tkachuk come to the Florida Panthers.

Panthers Hockey is Back!

For Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers from Training camp to the Playoffs, Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

Tkachuk will make his Panthers’ debut in the second game of Florida’s preseason doubleheader against the host Nashville Predators tonight at 8.

While Huberdeau and Weegar are going to have to get used to not wearing shorts and sandals to practice in January anymore, they’re also going to have to get used to not playing at sea level.

Huberdeau said playing at game speed in the higher altitude will take an adjustment.

“When you get winded on the third shift of the game, that makes a difference,” Huberdeau said.

“I’m just going to get used to it. I’m obviously not used to being here. We still have two weeks of training camp, so it’s going to be good for the start of the season.”