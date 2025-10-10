If Florida Panthers Lose Kulikov, Balinskis Can Jump Right In

SUNRISE — Uvis Balinskis may have been a healthy scratch for the first two games of the Florida Panthers season thus far, but that could change in a hurry.

Florida may be without Dmitry Kulikov for a little bit after Florida’s veteran defenseman was injured in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kulikov was hurt midway through the second period when he went to make a hit on Philadelphia’s Bobby Brink on the wall at center ice.

Kulikov came off with his right shoulder drooping and holding his wrist.

He went straight down the tunnel, into the room, and did not return to the game.

Paul Maurice said Kulikov would be evaluated today.

The Panthers play host to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Balinskis, 29, can slip right onto the Panthers blueline.

Now in his third season with the Panthers, Balinskis was strong last season getting into 76 of Florida’s 82 games including a number of playoff games due to the absence of Aaron Ekblad.

Balinskis even helped out at forward for the Panthers when Matthew Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov were hurt early on.

Right now, it looks like the Panthers could use Balinskis again.

“I just about played a full season last year,” Balinskis said before the season started. “I am ready to go, going to stay ready. We’ll see what happens.”

Balinskis, who has already been selected to the Latvian Olympic team, was discovered playing in the Czech League a few years back with the Panthers offering him a contract in 2023.

After making the Opening Night roster in 2023, Balinskis spent a good part of the season in Charlotte but ended it with the Panthers and was part of the practice group throughout the playoffs.

If Kulikov is out, Balinskis is going to slide right in.

“Credit to the guys who found him, those European scouts work hard and have an ability to find players who can play the way we play,’’ Maurice said. “It’s a great, great story, and now we get to see a little bit more of his personality come out. Big smile on his face. He’s a part of what we do, he’s just not particularly well known around the league.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 3