FHN TODAY: Islanders Get Their Guy, Bo Horvat Signs Max Deal

A week ago, the New York Islanders pulled off a blockbuster deal before the NHL Trade Deadline by acquiring Bo Horvat from the Canucks.

On Sunday, they locked him up for a long time.

The Islanders announced an eight-year extension with Horvat, one which will pay him an average of $8.5 million per year when it kicks in next season.

“My wife and I talked about this place a lot. Honestly, it was probably in my top five right from the beginning,” Horvat said according to NYI Hockey Now.

“I don’t know the area too, too well, but I can’t wait to get to know it for eight years. … Honestly, it’s a relief, to be honest with you. It’s been a mental grind, to say the least. … We can’t wait to get everybody here.”

One would think Lou Lamoriello would be in a good mood after the deal was done, but, well we’re talking about Lou here.

“All I can tell you, it’s too long, and it’s too much money,” Lamoriello said. “You want the truth? … I think it’s usually the solidifying fact that you don’t want to do (an eighth year). As I said, contracts these days are too long.”

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers are back on the ice tonight when they play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Sunrise.

But who will be in net?

— Anthony Duclair is not going to play against the Lightning tonight, but he is getting closer and closer to a return to the lineup.

— Radko Gudas has left a mark on his opponents over the years, but the hard-hitting defenseman has also left an impact on the Panthers.

— The Panthers have 30 games left in this season. They got enough to make a run to the playoffs? They think so.

— In case you missed it, Matthew Tkachuk earned MVP honors in his (new) hometown NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.

— The Tkachuk Brothers grew up competing against each other growing up in St. Louis, but Saturday in South Florida, they were on the same team for the first time.

They looked pretty good, too.

— Roberto Luongo, Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov showed out in the All-Star Skills competition on Friday night.

— Duclair says the time off to rehab his Achilles injury did some good as he kicked off his new foundation on Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale.

— There is a TON of new video up on the FHN YouTube Channel from this past week. We mean it.

Just from Saturday, there is NHL commissioner Gary Bettman with Bill Daly, Panthers’ president Matt Caldwell, Barkov with Tkachuk and so much more.

Then there is Friday’s Skills Competition.

We also have media day stuff from the Panthers as well as Alumni Game comments from Luongo, Keith Yandle and Peter Worrell.

Paul Maurice, Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour spoke following Sunday’s practice in Coral Springs.

Click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place and if you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

John Tortorella says he does not look at the standings when it comes to his Philadelphia Flyers.

He is focused on the next game — in this case, the Islanders — and making sure his team is improving.

— The Detroit Red Wings finally have some healthy forwards as Filip Zadina returns.

— Nicklas Backstrom not only returned to the Washington Capitals after hip resurfacing surgery — he got his life back.

— Linus Ullmark had himself a time as a first-time All-Star with the Boston Bruins.

PANTHERS ON DECK

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING AT FLORIDA PANTHERS