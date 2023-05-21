It’s Called Caneswear, But It’s Stacked with Florida Panthers Gear

DAVIE — Finding Florida Panthers gear without resorting to ordering online can be a challenge but there is a store not too far from the team’s arena stocked with jerseys, caps and even stuff for your pets.

And don’t let the name Canewear fool you.

They don’t sell anything with Carolina Hurricanes on it.

Good thing after the Panthers have taken the first two games of the best-of-7 series after winning 2-1 Saturday night in overtime.

Caneswear has been Broward County’s go-to store for Miami Hurricanes gear for years and has increased its Panthers, Dolphins, Heat, Marlins and Inter Miami offerings to the point to where they will soon be moving into a bigger location in the Shoppes of Arrowhead complex in Davie.

Although there is plenty of orange and green in the store at 2511 S. University Drive in Davie, Caneswear has all sorts of Panthers stuff from jerseys (red, white, military, Reverse Retro, etc.) to short and long sleeve t-shirts, caps, toques, decals and more.

“A lot of people did not know we sold Panthers merchandise but we have been since we started,” owner Brett Gittelman said.

“We cater to the South Florida sports fan. And our sales have been great and sales of our Panthers stuff is outselling our Hurricanes gear. Never thought I would say that. Our Miami Hurricanes merchandise, by the way, not Carolina.”

With the Panthers playing host to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night just two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final, Gittelman says they are getting more shipments of gear every day.

The store, located in the Shoppes of Arrowhead not far from 595 and Nova Southeastern University, is open 11-5 today and Monday and 11-7 the rest of the week with the website offering free shipping on every order over $99.

