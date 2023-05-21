Florida Panthers
It’s Called Caneswear, But It’s Stacked with Florida Panthers Gear
DAVIE — Finding Florida Panthers gear without resorting to ordering online can be a challenge but there is a store not too far from the team’s arena stocked with jerseys, caps and even stuff for your pets.
And don’t let the name Canewear fool you.
They don’t sell anything with Carolina Hurricanes on it.
Good thing after the Panthers have taken the first two games of the best-of-7 series after winning 2-1 Saturday night in overtime.
Caneswear has been Broward County’s go-to store for Miami Hurricanes gear for years and has increased its Panthers, Dolphins, Heat, Marlins and Inter Miami offerings to the point to where they will soon be moving into a bigger location in the Shoppes of Arrowhead complex in Davie.
Although there is plenty of orange and green in the store at 2511 S. University Drive in Davie, Caneswear has all sorts of Panthers stuff from jerseys (red, white, military, Reverse Retro, etc.) to short and long sleeve t-shirts, caps, toques, decals and more.
“A lot of people did not know we sold Panthers merchandise but we have been since we started,” owner Brett Gittelman said.
“We cater to the South Florida sports fan. And our sales have been great and sales of our Panthers stuff is outselling our Hurricanes gear. Never thought I would say that. Our Miami Hurricanes merchandise, by the way, not Carolina.”
With the Panthers playing host to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night just two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final, Gittelman says they are getting more shipments of gear every day.
The store, located in the Shoppes of Arrowhead not far from 595 and Nova Southeastern University, is open 11-5 today and Monday and 11-7 the rest of the week with the website offering free shipping on every order over $99.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
CAROLINA HURRICANES (MET1) AT PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 3 (Panthers Lead 2-0)
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV: TNT
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM, WPOW 95.6 FM2, WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 3, @Carolina 2; Game 2: Florida 2, @Carolina 1 (OT); Game 3: Monday at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 4: Wednesday at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 5*: Friday at Carolina, 8 (TNT); Game 6*: Sunday, May 28 at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 7*: Tuesday, May 30 at Carolina, 8 (TNT). *If Necessary
- Season Series: (Carolina won 2-1): @Florida 3, Carolina 0 (Nov.9);@Carolina 4, Florida 0 (Dec. 30); Carolina 6, @Florida 4 (April 13)
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 71-46-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
- How They Got Here — Carolina: d. New York Islanders in 6; d. New Jersey Devils in 5. Florida: d. Boston Bruins in 7; d. Toronto Maple Leafs in 5.
I have to believe that the most disappointed person in the world, when Carolina beat New Jersey, had to be the owner of this shop. He was probably more Crest fallen than any of the New Jersey fans. Lol. All jokes aside,I will make it a point to leave my house an hour earlier Monday in order to make a stop at this place and check it out, I have no shortage of jerseys, ( Lundell home , Leostarinen home, both home and away for Tkachuk and Barkov, plus a reverse retro from ’22 for barkov(I couldn’t do this year’s… Read more »
