Jaycob Megna Gets Playoff Chance with his Hometown Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — Jaycob Megna was born in Plantation, but even though he and his family moved to Chicago, he always had a soft spot for the Florida Panthers.

When they would come south for the holidays, the Megna clan would always find their way to Sunrise to catch a couple of games.

Both Jaycob and his older brother Jayson grew up playing hockey in and around Chicago, and both would make it to the NHL.

It was a long road for both.

Now in his 11th professional season, Jaycob Megna made it all the way back to South Florida — and he is finally playing for his ‘hometown’ Florida Panthers.

“Being able to slip on that jersey for the first time was special,’’ Megna said. “But being able to play a home game, to see my wife and the kids along the glass with my parents in the stands, that was really cool. We’re just trying to enjoy this and appreciate all of it.’’

Hockey has taken him from junior hockey in Michigan, to college in Omaha.

Jaycob Megna has played minor league hockey in Norfolk, San Diego, Chicago, San Jose, and even Coachella Valley before signing with the Panthers last summer and spending much of this season in Charlotte.

His wife and their three kids spent part of the season with him in North Carolina, but the majority of their time was here in Fort Lauderdale.

Megna would fly down when there was a break in the Charlotte schedule, but those trips were few and far between.

“My wife [Kasey] has been a real trooper handling all three of them by herself for the most part,’’ Megna said. “Being away was tough, being away from them was really hard. I would get to come down for 24 hours on a day off here and there to see them. It was challenging.’’

Last week, dad finally got to join his family here in South Florida.

On Wednesday, the Panthers called him up and had them meet the team in Toronto.

Megna had gone to bed early and “I had two missed calls from [Charlotte coach Geordie Kinnear] that were at 2 in the morning” with the good news.

He made his flight and played his first game with the Panthers against the Maple Leafs, getting 14:22 of ice time on 20 shifts.

By Sunday night, Megna was reunited with his family.

On Monday?

“School drop offs and pickups,’’ he said with a laugh. “Yeah, it is great to finally be back down here and be a family again. It has been nice to get back to normal just like we were always hoping. We’re here, finally.’’

Megna has now played 190 NHL games over the course of eight seasons with Anaheim, San Jose, Seattle, Chicago, and now the Florida Panthers.

Aside from his early days with the Ducks and the season with Seattle, most of those teams he played for were not very good.

“Playoff hockey in the NHL is something I have not had a chance to do in my career,’’ he said. “I went on some runs in the American League, and that was a big reason why I wanted to sign here. I wanted a crack at playoff hockey. You never know what will happen, but I am excited for the opportunity. Just being around it is great. This is the best time of year, and why you play the game.’’

He is now getting a chance to play with the Panthers, although that time may be fleeting.

Paul Maurice is a big fan of his game, saying “he just fits.”

That, believe it or not, is a pretty big compliment for anyone coming to the Panthers.

Megna has been paired with Uvis Balinskis on the third pairing, and got 19:51 in Thursday’s win over the Red Wings.

“The game that we play is built for him,’’ Maurice said. “He closes gaps, he’s rangy, he has a good stick, and he is not afraid and can be physical. That’s all that job entails. … I like having those big men out there.”

But with Maurice saying that Dmitry Kulikov could be returning soon — perhaps as early as tonight against Buffalo — and Aaron Ekblad returning from suspension by the playoffs, perhaps that playing time will be limited moving forward.

Regardless, at 32, he is just happy to be in a good spot with his family and is willing to do anything the Panthers need moving forward.

“Every day I am just trying to put my best foot forward, show that I can help this team,’’ said Megna, who was a seventh-round pick by Anaheim in 2007.

“I want to contribute and stick around as long as I can. Geordie does a great job in Charlotte when it comes to the systems and the standard. We play very similar to the way they play here. At least we try to. So, it’s nice to be able to come up and jump right in. This is not new or foreign, so that has been helpful.”

ON DECK: GAME No. 80

BUFFALO SABRES at FLORIDA PANTHERS

For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day

Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN

Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page

Follow Us on Twitter:

@GeorgeRichards , @TheGovMan

And on Bluesky: