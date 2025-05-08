Quenneville is Back: Former Panthers Coach Hired By Ducks

Former Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville is back in the NHL after almost four years out of the game after being hired as coach of the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Quenneville was forced to resign as coach of the Panthers on Oct. 29, 2021, in a meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman after being named in an independent investigation into the Blackhawks for a sexual assault on former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach by Chicago’s then-video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

Aside from Quenneville, Chicago GM Stan Bowman, and assistant-GM Al MacIsaac also were forced to resign.

The three were suspended for what the NHL called an “inadequate response upon being informed in 2010 of allegations that Beach had been assaulted by the team’s video coach” during the 2010 playoffs.

In the summer of 2021, Quenneville said he had no knowledge of the assault except “through the media.’’

The Jenner & Block Report disputed that.

The Panthers were 6-0 when Beach granted an interview to TSN which aired just prior to Florida playing host to the Bruins on Oct. 27, 2021.

In that interview, Beach identified himself as the player who was assaulted.

He said there was “no way” Quenneville “can deny knowing” about the incident.

Quenneville coached that game, a 4-1 win, but after meeting with the Panthers management, he did not speak to the media following the game.

Instead, general manager Bill Zito did.

The NHL reinstated Quenneville, Bowman and MacIssac last summer. Bowman was quickly hired as GM of the Edmonton Oilers.

Quenneville was in the third year of what was believed to be a six-year contract with the Panthers when he was forced to resign.

He was replaced by assistant coach Andrew Brunette who finished out the 2021-22 season, leading the Panthers to the NHL Presidents’ Trophy.

Under Quenneville, the Panthers made the NHL postseason in the Covid-abbreviated 2019-20 season; Florida finished second in the Central Division during the Covid-shortened 2021 season.

“I’m excited to join the Anaheim Ducks,’’ Quenneville said after being hired by the Ducks. “This is the organization I wanted to restart my career with and am truly grateful for this opportunity. … In nearly four years away from the game, I have learned from my prior mistakes and realized it will be actions over words that demonstrate my commitment to being a better leader.’’

Quenneville is second in NHL history with 969 wins behind Scotty Bowman (1,244) with current Panthers coach Paul Maurice third with 916.

He led the Blackhawks to the Stanley Cup championship three times, and also won as an assistant with the 1996 champion Colorado Avalanche.

Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek played with Quenneville with the Hartford Whalers during the 1989-90 season.

Verbeek said the Ducks researched Quenneville before making the hire.

“Over the last two weeks, we conducted interviews … while simultaneously conducting a comprehensive review of what took place while Joel was head coach of the Blackhawks in 2010,’’ Verbeek said in a story released by the team’s website.

“We spoke with dozens of individuals, including advocates for positive change in hockey and leadership of the NHL, which last July officially cleared Joel to seek employment in the league.

“Our findings are consistent with Joel’s account that he was not fully aware of the severity of what transpired in 2010. It is clear that Joel deeply regrets not following up with more questions at the time, has demonstrated meaningful personal growth and accountability, and has earned the opportunity to return to coaching.’’

