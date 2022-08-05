Jonathan Huberdeau gets his big contract — with Calgary Flames

When Jonathan Huberdeau announced that he would wear No. 10 with the Calgary Flames this coming season, some took his words to mean he would only be there one year.

Not so fast.

According to various reports from NHL insiders, Huberdeau and the Flames have come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

On Thursday night, Elliotte Friedman reported the deal is for eight years with an average of $10.5 million per.

Huberdeau, 29, is entering the final season of the six-year deal he signed with the Florida Panthers in 2016.

He will make $5.9 million in 2022-23.

Get Coverage of the Florida Panthers from the Offseason to the Playoffs with a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

Matthew Tkachuk, who came to Florida in the blockbuster deal between the two teams last month, signed an eight-year contract with the Flames worth $9.5 million annually prior to the trade.

Speaking a few days after the monster trade in which he and MacKenzie Weegar went to the Flames for Tkachuk, Huberdeau said he was open for a long-term relationship with the Flames.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Calgary general manager Brad Treliving flew to Montreal to meet Huberdeau in person and the two had dinner where Calgary’s interest in getting something done was most likely discussed.

“Calgary is a great city so I am looking forward to that, but it was shocking at first. Life goes on and I am excited to be a Flame,” Huberdeau said.

“I’m thinking ahead and have a new chapter.”

Huberdeau left the Panthers as the team’s all-time leader in games played, points scored and assists.

He scored a career-high 115 points last season off 85 assists which set an NHL record for a left wing.

Huberdeau, Weegar and the Calgary Flames make their lone appearance in Sunrise on Nov. 19.