Jonathan Huberdeau gets a new number with Calgary Flames

For the first time in a long time, Jonathan Huberdeau will not be wearing No. 11 this coming season when he suits up for the Calgary Flames.

Huberdeau has worn No. 11 since his days in junior, rocking that number in a fantastic run with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QJMHL in which he helped Gerard Gallant’s bunch win the Memorial Cup.

Drafted third overall in 2011, Huberdeau kept that number throughout his career with the Florida Panthers.

Chances are it will not be worn by a Florida player again.

Enjoy Coverage of the Florida Panthers from the Offseason to the Playoffs with a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

At the time of his trade last week, Huberdeau was the longest tenured member of the Panthers — Sasha Barkov takes over that honor now — and is the franchise’s all-time leader in points and games played.

Barkov will have those, soon enough, as well.

But, with Mikael Backlund wearing No. 11 in Calgary, Huberdeau is dropping down a notch.

Literally.

On Friday afternoon, Huberdeau revealed on a Twitter and Instagram post that he will not wear No. 11 with the Flames but will instead don No. 10.

“Hey Flames fam,” Huberdeau said in the video. “Just wanted you to know that I picked my number for the year. Can’t wait to wear No. 10 for the Sea of Red this season. See you guys soon.”

Huberdeau will be an unrestricted free agent following this season unless he and the Flames come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Matthew Tkachuk, who came to Florida in the blockbuster deal, will continue to wear No. 19 with the Panthers.

Although there was some talk that he wanted to wear the same No. 7 his father Keith wore in his long NHL career and his brother Brady wears in Ottawa, it appears he settled on his Calgary number last worn here by Joe Thornton and Mason Marchment.

After declining to say what number he would wear following his introductory press conference on Monday afternoon, Tkachuk filmed a spot in the Florida locker room with a No. 19 jersey behind him — and the team is selling No. 19 jerseys.

It appears that MacKenzie Weegar will continue to wear No. 52 with the Flames although there has been no official indication.

No one else in Calgary has that number.

Huberdeau becomes the sixth ex-Panther to wear No. 10, joining Gary Roberts, Dave Lowry, Niklas Hagman, Kris Versteeg and Corban Knight.

Knight and Roberts both played in Calgary before arriving in Florida, however.