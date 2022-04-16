The Huberdeau & Giroux Show warming up Sunrise

SUNRISE — Just over a week ago, Claude Giroux talked about not having chemistry with new Florida Panthers line partner Jonathan Huberdeau saying it would come in time.

Well, look at that: Seems a couple of Panthers found themselves some chemistry.

Now, while a couple of games may seem like we’re jumping to conclusions here but Huberdeau and Giroux are such cerebral players, it only seemed natural their partnership would eventually blossom.

Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets, it looked like those two had been playing together for years and not days.

“It was one game and obviously we were clicking and finding each other. We need to build on this,” Giroux told Florida Hockey Now after recording three points — two off Huberdeau goals — in Friday’s 6-1 win.