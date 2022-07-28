Jonathan Huberdeau says goodbye to Florida Panthers fans

Jonathan Huberdeau had spent the entirety of his NHL career with the Florida Panthers, a run which came to an abrupt end last Friday night.

The Panthers pulled off a huge trade with the Calgary Flames, sending Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar to the Flames for Matthew Tkachuk.

On Monday afternoon, Tkachuk introduced himself to fans of the Florida Panthers.

Wednesday, Huberdeau said goodbye.

Posting on his Instagram account, Huberdeau wrote “it was rough to hear the news but at the end of the day hockey is a business and these things happen.”

It was not exactly taking out a fullpage ad in the Miami Herald — but, hey, this is 2022.

Instagram reaches more people, anyway.

Huberdeau went on to thank to the Panthers for “believing in me when I was 18,” adding that South Florida will always “be my second home.”

There was also a shoutout to the Florida faithful, thanking them “so much for giving me a great hockey experience. I know lots of people say Florida is not a great hockey market, but I have seen the atmosphere the past couple of years.”

The Panthers play host to the Flames on Nov. 19 in which Huberdeau will return to South Florida — on the ice, anyway.

And, it sounds like Huberdeau is ready for his next chapter.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to play in Calgary, in front of passionate Canadian fans!” he continued.

Huberdeau, who said on Monday he attended a Calgary Stampede once and even dressed up in Western garb for it, at least made a try at the lingo.

“Here we go!

”Yee Haw!”