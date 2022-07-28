Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Jonathan Huberdeau says goodbye to Florida Panthers fans

Published

3 hours ago

on

Huberdeau panthers
Jonathan Huberdeau, right, celebrates with MacKenzie Weegar after scoring in overtime of the team's win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 5 in Sunrise. — AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Jonathan Huberdeau had spent the entirety of his NHL career with the Florida Panthers, a run which came to an abrupt end last Friday night.

The Panthers pulled off a huge trade with the Calgary Flames, sending Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar to the Flames for Matthew Tkachuk.

On Monday afternoon, Tkachuk introduced himself to fans of the Florida Panthers.

Wednesday, Huberdeau said goodbye.

Posting on his Instagram account, Huberdeau wrote “it was rough to hear the news but at the end of the day hockey is a business and these things happen.”

It was not exactly taking out a fullpage ad in the Miami Herald — but, hey, this is 2022.

Get FHN+ today!

Instagram reaches more people, anyway.

Huberdeau went on to thank to the Panthers for “believing in me when I was 18,” adding that South Florida will always “be my second home.”

There was also a shoutout to the Florida faithful, thanking them “so much for giving me a great hockey experience. I know lots of people say Florida is not a great hockey market, but I have seen the atmosphere the past couple of years.”

The Panthers play host to the Flames on Nov. 19 in which Huberdeau will return to South Florida — on the ice, anyway.

And, it sounds like Huberdeau is ready for his next chapter.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to play in Calgary, in front of passionate Canadian fans!” he continued.

Huberdeau, who said on Monday he attended a Calgary Stampede once and even dressed up in Western garb for it, at least made a try at the lingo.

“Here we go!

”Yee Haw!”

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.