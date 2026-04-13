FORT LAUDERDALE — A certain Hall of Fame career will come to a close tonight in Sunrise when Jonathan Quick plays what will be his final NHL game for the New York Rangers against the Florida Panthers.

Quick announced his retirement after Monday’s morning skate.

He will start for the Rangers tonight against the Panthers with his family flying in for the game and then call it a career.

Quick, 40, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion. He won it twice as a starter with the Los Angeles Kings, and was a backup in Vegas when the Golden Knights beat the Panthers in 2023.

He has spent 19 seasons in the NHL — the first 16 with the Kings — and will wrap up three seasons with the Rangers tonight.

“Tonight will be my last game in the League and I am looking forward to it,” Quick said. “My wife flew down with the kids, my parents will be here. I am looking forward to this last one, try to get one more win here. …

“When I knew what the decision was going to be, it just felt right. Felt like the right time. I put some thought into it.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 81

NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS