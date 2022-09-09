Justin Sourdif headlines Florida Panthers tourney team

The Florida Panthers announced the players who will make up their entry in the Carolina Hurricanes’ Prospect Showcase next week with Justin Sourdif headlining the roster.

Sourdif, who signed his entry-level contract with the Panthers after a solid showing in the showcase last September, will be making his professional debut this season.

The Panthers will join prospects from Carolina, Tampa Bay and Nashville from Sept. 16-19 in the Raleigh area.

Florida’s 26-man roster for the prospect showcase consists of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

The NHL is Almost Back!

The Only Place to Get Comprehensive, Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers is with a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

A full schedule for the showcase can be found here.

All games will be streamed to CarolinaHurricanes.com — and admission to all games will be free.

Florida Prospect Roster — Forwards: Liam Arnsby; Tag Bertuzzi; Riley Bezeau; Ethan Burroughs; Xavier Cormier; Josh Davies; Patrick Giles; Riley Ginnell; Beau Jelsma; Ethan Keppen; Sahil Panwar; Kai Schwindt; Justin Sourdif; Sandis Vilmanis. Defensemen: Marek Alscher; Robert Calisti; Dennis Cesana; Braden Hache; Santtu Kinnunen; Evan Nause; Calle Sjalin; Nathan Staios; Zachary Uens. Goaltenders: Mack Guzda; Kolby Hay; Jari Kykkanen.

Panthers Game Schedule

Friday, September 16

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Invisalign Arena) | 10 a.m.

Saturday, September 17

Practice Day

Sunday, September 18

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (PNC Arena) | 1 p.m.

Monday, September 19

Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators (PNC Arena) | 10 a.m.