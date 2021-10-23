Happy Keith Yandle Day! Florida Panthers visit Philadelphia Flyers

The Florida Panthers flew to Philadelphia on Friday for their much-anticipated reunion with new Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle.

As popular a locker room figure the Panthers have ever had, one can imagine Yandle and his crew getting back together for cheesesteaks or the like on Friday night — with the business of hockey coming Saturday.

“It’s one of those things where you have to get up for every game in this league,” Yandle told reporters in Philadelphia following Friday’s practice.