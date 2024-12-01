Knight or Bobrovsky? Florida Panthers Are Good Either Way

SUNRISE — There were a lot of questions when the Florida Panthers let goalie Anthony Stolarz leave as a free agent not long after winning the Stanley Cup.

If you are looking simply at, you know, stats — Stolarz was one of the top goalies in the NHL last season.

Starter or not.

But the Panthers had faith in Spencer Knight.

It has been rewarded.

Saturday, Knight made 20 saves for his fourth NHL shutout and first since 2022 in a 6-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Now 4-4-0 with only three goals allowed in one of his five starts in November, Knight has given the Panthers confidence that they’re going to be just fine whenever he is in net.

“He has been building as the season has gone on,” coach Paul Maurice said.

