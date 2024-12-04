Florida Panthers
A Lot of Florida Panthers Will Play in 4 Nations Tournament
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The NHL will announce the complete rosters for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament today — and a lot of Florida Panthers are going to take part.
The 4 Nations Face-Off is a four-team (well, nation) tournament with the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden participating in a round-robin format which will replace All-Star Week this year.
There will be seven games played from Feb. 12-20.
Four games will be played at the Bell Center in Montreal, the final three — including the championship — at the Boston Garden.
All of the games will be played with NHL rules.
So far, the four teams have announced six players to their initial rosters.
Get the Inside Sccop on the Florida Panthers
Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!
Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk (USA), Sasha Barkov (Finland), and Gus Forsling (Sweden) have already been selected.
“It’s a very big deal and I’m very proud of it,” Forsling said. “It’s very surreal to be honest. Even the last week here, it’s been very emotional and it’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s nothing I take for granted. Something I’ve been working very hard for over the last couple of years here. just very honored.”
The rest of the teams will be announced starting this afternoon.
Finland and Sweden unveiled their final rosters this afternoon.
Team USA and Canada will go at 6:30 on TNT.
The Panthers doubled their participants just on Finland’s additions today.
Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, and Niko Mikkola will join Barkov for Team Finland, as will assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu.
Canada is expected to add Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett as well.
The Panthers also have a number of members in the front offices and support staff of the team.
Florida GM Bill Zito is working with Team USA; video coach Myles Fee will work with Sweden under assistant GM Patric Hornqvist.
Teddy Richards, the Panthers’ head equipment manager, will also work the games for Team USA.
A lot of these appointments could be a precursor to next year’s Winter Olympics in Italy.
“Dream come true for me,’’ Richards said. “A real bucket list moment.’’
ON DECK: GAME 27
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Season Series (Florida Leads 1-0) — At Panthers: Florida 4, Philadelphia 3 SO (Nov. 9). At Flyers: Thursday; Jan. 13.
- Last Season: Flyers Won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Philadelphia leads 59-38-6, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. San Jose Sharks, 6 p.m.
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
Scripps comes in pretty good on week day games but on weekends is scrabbled unwatchable. I’m in Broward I have HULU and it doesn’t offer Scripps so I have use an antenna to get the station
Each game I see a commercial that FUBO has channel 39 now (or again) I have Panthers+ and it’s great. Lots of extra features, interviews, weekly shows, game replays….
George, I know today they’ll announce the remaining roster spots for team USA. But do we have any idea when the first time they’re all gonna be on the ice together for practice? Obviously, that’s gonna be the first time we get any type of look at line combinations, as i’m sure, Sullivan’s not gonna give anything up to the Media until then.
I have not looked that far into it. Probably not long after the final game before the tournament starts