A Lot of Florida Panthers Will Play in 4 Nations Tournament

The NHL will announce the complete rosters for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament today — and a lot of Florida Panthers are going to take part.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is a four-team (well, nation) tournament with the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden participating in a round-robin format which will replace All-Star Week this year.

There will be seven games played from Feb. 12-20.

Four games will be played at the Bell Center in Montreal, the final three — including the championship — at the Boston Garden.

All of the games will be played with NHL rules.

So far, the four teams have announced six players to their initial rosters.

Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk (USA), Sasha Barkov (Finland), and Gus Forsling (Sweden) have already been selected.

“It’s a very big deal and I’m very proud of it,” Forsling said. “It’s very surreal to be honest. Even the last week here, it’s been very emotional and it’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s nothing I take for granted. Something I’ve been working very hard for over the last couple of years here. just very honored.”

The rest of the teams will be announced starting this afternoon.

Finland and Sweden unveiled their final rosters this afternoon.

Team USA and Canada will go at 6:30 on TNT.

The Panthers doubled their participants just on Finland’s additions today.

Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, and Niko Mikkola will join Barkov for Team Finland, as will assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu.

Canada is expected to add Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett as well.

The Panthers also have a number of members in the front offices and support staff of the team.

Florida GM Bill Zito is working with Team USA; video coach Myles Fee will work with Sweden under assistant GM Patric Hornqvist.

Teddy Richards, the Panthers’ head equipment manager, will also work the games for Team USA.

A lot of these appointments could be a precursor to next year’s Winter Olympics in Italy.

“Dream come true for me,’’ Richards said. “A real bucket list moment.’’

ON DECK: GAME 27

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS