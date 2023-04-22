Lundell Feeling ‘OK,’ Ekblad Status Unknown for Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers already lost one big piece of their lineup in their Game 3 loss to the Boston Bruins.

They came dangerously close to losing another one late in the game.

Aaron Ekblad was missing for the entirety of the third period when Charlie McAvoy came flying at Anton Lundell.

McAvoy leaned upward into the hit while skating at him at full speed but Lundell was just able to brace for impact and take the hit to the shoulder.

”It was a clean hit,” Lundell told FHN after the game. “I’m feeling okay”

The Panther bench, including captain Sasha Barkov, went after McAvoy after the hit.

McAvoy was involved in the play that injured Ekblad as well, this time on the receiving end of a hit.

Ekblad was skating into a check on McAvoy when the Boston defenseman was skating backward rapidly in his direction.

The two collided and Ekblad went down holding his head.

He returned for a couple of shifts at the end of the second period but did not return to the game for the third.

Florida coach Paul Maurice did not have an update on Ekblad’s status and said he would be evaluated on Saturday to determine his status for Sunday afternoon’s Game 4.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1

BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)