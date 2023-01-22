After Draft Snubs, Mack Guzda Stock is Rising with Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — Less than a year after signing with the Florida Panthers as a free agent playing goal for a junior team in Barrie, Ontario, Mack Guzda was on an NHL roster and on NHL ice on Saturday night.

”Exciting for sure,’’ he said Saturday. “A dream come true.”

Guzda is a story in hard work, perseverance and not letting the opinion of others derail your own belief in yourself.

”I have all day for you if we are talking about Mack Guzda,” Alex Lyon, Guzda’s teammate and road roommate with the Charlotte Checkers said Saturday morning.

“I could talk for hours about that guy.’’

It certainly would have been easy for Guzda to give up on his NHL dream the first time every team in the league passed him up.

How about the second and third?