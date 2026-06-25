Mackie Samoskevich learned quite a bit during his years with the Florida Panthers. After Sunday’s trade, he says he hopes to take a lot of that with him to the Seattle Kraken.

Samoskevich, 23, holds the distinction of being the last player taken in the first round of the NHL draft by the Panthers.

It may be some time before he loses it, too.

The Panthers got a first-round pick back in Sunday’s trade with the Kraken, only to send it to the Ottawa Senators hours later in the Brady Tkachuk blockbuster.

Florida also sent Ottawa a first-round pick in 2029 — which means, barring another trade, the Panthers will not pick in the first round until 2030.

But, back to Samoskevich.

With the move to Seattle, Samoskevich is likely to find a bigger opportunity while being reunited with some old friends.

Not only did Samoskevich play with Brandon Montour while with the Panthers, he was teammates at Michigan with center Matty Beniers.

His twin sister Maddy was drafted by the PWHL’s Vancouver Goldeneyes last year and plays just up the road in British Columbia.

“I’ll be able to see her a little more,’’ he said, “which will be great.’’

Samoskevich is due a new contract after taking the minimum $750,000 by the cap-strapped Panthers last summer.

After what the Kraken gave up to get him — a first and a second round selection — there are no worries something will get done.

He is ready to get going with his new team, too.

“A lot of emotions [Sunday],’’ Samoskevich said, “but it always ended with excitement because I knew I was going to a good situation, a good team. It definitely was a team I didn’t like playing against. Definitely pumped.’’

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON