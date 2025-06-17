Marchand On Verge of Stanley Cup, Happy to Be with Panthers

SUNRISE — When Brad Marchand joined the Florida Panthers just before the NHL Trade Deadline expired, it was to try and win the Stanley Cup.

On Tuesday night, the ‘Little Ball of Hate’ can fulfill that wish with a win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Marchand has been chasing the Cup since he and the Boston Bruins won it in 2011.

The Bruins lost in the next three Finals they were in, including in 2019, and Marchand should be anxious going into tonight’s game.

Should be.

“It is like any other day,’’ Marchand said after morning skate at the IcePlex. “That’s our mindset. It’s not going to change. The only thing we’re focused on is we’ve gone over a few things and things we want to do. That’s all we’re thinking about.’’

Marchand has slipped onto the Panthers like a worn baseball mitt.

Although he was moved around from line to line after returning from injury — he was hurt when the Panthers acquired him for what is now a first-round pick down the road — he jumped on with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen and never looked back.

Florida’s depth scoring from that third line has been incredible.

Marchand, Lundell, and Luostarinen have combined for 21 goals and 55 points.

In the first five games of the Final, they have eight goals and 16 points.

Not too shabby.

“You never know how things are going to play out,’’ Marchand said of fitting in.

“I just wanted to come in and buy in and be part of the group and play whatever role I was put in and do it to the best I possibly can. When you walk into this room and you see what guys are putting themselves through every day to prepare and to sacrifice and how dialed in they are, you just kind of follow suit.

“They’ve built an incredible culture in this room. It’s very easy to follow. And when you do that, you just leave it all on the ice. We have a good team, so good things happen in here and we have a lot of fun.’’

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 6

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS