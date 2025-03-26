When Will Marchand Play for the Panthers? Soon, Maurice Says

FORT LAUDERDALE — Brad Marchand was back at practice Wednesday, with Paul Maurice saying his debut with the Florida Panthers is close at hand.

Like real close.

Maurice said that the plan is for Marchand to get through a full practice Thursday and be in the lineup Friday against Utah.

Marchand has not played since sustaining what is believed to be a neck injury March 1 against the Penguins while still with the Boston Bruins.

Less than a week later, he was traded to the Panthers.

“We will get him through a full practice [Thursday] and make an assessment,’’ Maurice said after Wednesday’s light skate at the IcePlex.

“But we are shooting for Friday against Utah right now.”

Show Off to Your Friends and Family:

Become a Florida Panthers Insider!

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today

Maurice said that the Panthers will not rush back Marchand nor defenseman Dmitry Kulikov into the lineup.

When they are ready to play, Maurice said, they will play.

“We’re not jamming these guys back on their first available day,’’ Maurice said. “We’re not bringing them in early. If he says he wants a few more days, we’re good with that.”

Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart got the day off from skating on Wednesday.

Marchand will likely lineup in Matthew Tkachuk’s spot on the right side of Bennett upon his return.

“With Matthew out of our lineup,” Maurice said, “there’s a place for him, for sure. That’s just comfort level.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 72