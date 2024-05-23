2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Matthew Tkachuk Comes Up Big for Florida Panthers. Again
When the lights are the brightest and the stage is biggest, Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk seems to bring his game to another level.
He did it again on Wednesday night.
Tkachuk, who scored or had an assist on all four game-winning goals in Florida’s Eastern Conference championship round last year, scored in the first period Wednesday to give the Panthers the only lead they needed in Game 1 against the Rangers.
Thanks to suffocating defense and the wily play of Sergei Bobrovsky, Tkachuk’s goal was the game-wining goal in Florida’s 3-0 win over the Rangers.
The Panthers will try and take a 2-0 series lead in Game 2 on Friday night.
“I think our team has come to expect it,” coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk. “It’s not a huge boost as in ‘Oh my God, Matthew scored a goal,’ but for him, that just gets him cookin.’’
In this postseason, Tkachuk has scored a goal in each Game 1; he also has four game-winning goals and an assist in Florida’s past five ECF wins dating to that overtime winner in four overtimes last May in Raleigh.
With two points on Wednesday, he now has 40 playoff points — becoming the third player in franchise history to hit that mark, behind Sasha Barkov (50 points) and Carter Verhaeghe (45).
Tkachuk is also the first player in NHL history with four game-winning goals in his first five conference final games.
This guy, as Maurice said last postseason, is a gamer.
“I don’t put any pressure on myself to score goals or to create offense,” Tkachuk said afterward. “I guess that’s just part of my game. At the end of the day, it’s not about me around here. There is a way bigger goal ahead. There were guys who were our best players tonight who didn’t score. It can be someone different every night. There is so much buy-in, no one cares who is doing the scoring, or the hitting; we’re here for wins, that’s it.’’
The Panthers have put together quite a playoff run on the road, something Tkachuk is certainly proud of.
Florida is 5-1 on the road this postseason with four straight victories, and are 13-2 away from Sunrise in the Eastern Conference playoffs dating to last season.
Like other great venues the Panthers have quieted, Madison Square Garden only had a few chances to get loud as the game went on.
“Coming here, in a hostile environment, playing against the best team in the league, it’s stacked up against you pretty good,” Tkachuk said. “We took that as motivation.”
The Panthers went 0-3 in the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas — making their road playoff record 13-5 over the past two years.
That ain’t too shabby.
“To us, it does not really matter whether it is home or road, we just want to win,” Tkachuk said. “We have to come out in Game 2 and get a win.”
For the most in-depth coverage of the Florida Panthers:
- Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now and like our Facebook Page
- Follow us on Twitter: @GeorgeRichards // @ColbyDGuy // @TheGovMan
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel
- Visit the FHN Team Shop at TeePublic and RedBubble
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)
Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 1-0
GAME 2
- When: Friday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Madison Square Garden, New York
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Panthers 3, Rangers 0; Game 2:Panthers at Rangers, Friday 8 (ESPN); Game 3:Rangers at Panthers, Sunday 3 (ABC); Game 4: Rangers at Panthers, Tuesday 8 (ESPN): Game 5*: Panthers at Rangers, Thursday May 30, 8 (ESPN); Game 6*: Rangers at Panthers, Saturday June 1, 8 (ABC); Game 7*: Panthers at Rangers, Monday June 3, 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2; Rangers d. Washington 4-0, Carolina 4-2.
- Last Season vs. Rangers — Regular Season: Rangers won 3-0
- This Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida: Panthers 4 Rangers 3 (Dec. 29). At MSG: Panthers 4, Rangers 2 (March 4); Rangers 4, Panthers 3 OT (March 23).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 61-34-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History: Rangers Lead 1-0 (1997 1st)
I love this guy… The best roster move in Panther’s history. The attitude, the skill set, the unselfishness of this guy has literally lifted us from a good team to a legit Stanley Cup contender. Zito and Maurice deserve so much credit for this!
When the Tkachuk deal with Calgary was made I remember the Canadian press going on and on about how the Flames got the better of the deal.
Talk about a take that didn’t age well.
Go Cats.
Two seasons on, it may look this way. At the time it didn’t look that good. I might argue we overpaid, but it worked out. We sent two core members of our team, a solid prospect, and a first round pick. It sounds crazy, and was a huge gamble. Who would have guessed that Hubie wouldn’t flourish out of our system. Weegs is still a top tier defenseman in the league. We were lucky to replace him. Still not sure about the prospect. First round picks are hard to come by. Zito rolled some dice, and struck “big red” more… Read more »
I disagree, I think at the time. It looked great and now it looks even better. If you look at it from the Panthers perspective, they did not wanna overpay a 30 year old player for something he had done in the past. They were moving on from him one way or the other. The fact they were able to land a Physical Power forward in the prime of his career was huge. It Was big then, even bigger now. The only people that thought Calgary “won” the deal was the Canadian media. It was labeled as a huge win… Read more »
Loved the trade from the get go. Hubie was overrated, Weegar was good, still is, but not a necessary top pair guy. Plus, he was due the following year. Thought it was a great trade then and even better now. Thing is, which I always remember, were the fans calling for the heads of Zito and PM in January 2023 when the Panthers were treading water. I think the both of them know a little bit more about hockey than anyone in the stands or the keyboard. Same as the people screaming “Shoot the puck” during the game. Gotta have… Read more »
That’s pretty much what I said. Just not agreeing with your take that it was obvious from the start. Yes, the pros have greater insight. They were all shocked as well.
There was a lot of pushback on this deal at the time — Huberdeau and Weegar were very popular and many thought Zito overpaid. Truth is, Tkachuk coming on the market AND saying he wanted to go to Florida (among others) was a Godsend for Zito and the Panthers. Calgary might have gotten more if it pushed. Huberdeau was going to paint them in a corner with the years and money he deserved (but the Panthers were reticent to give out) and signing Weegar may not have been any easier. PLUS, the money with those two worked out perfectly. I… Read more »