Connect with us

FHN+

Matthew Tkachuk Looks Like a Hart Trophy Candidate

Published

4 hours ago

on

Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk
Matthew Tkachuk has had a number of memorable moments in his first season with the Florida Panthers. // Photos via AP, @GeorgeRichards, @FlaPanthers and Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

If Matthew Tkachuk did not already make a strong case for the NHL Hart Trophy — which goes to the league MVP — he certainly made a statement on Thursday night with the Florida Panthers.

Tkachuk willed the Panthers to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens with a four-point showing and his second hat trick of the season.

He bumped his point total up to 101 in the process, making him the fourth player to hit the 100-point mark this season.

Get FHN+ today!

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Nikita Kucherov are the other members of the 100-point club.

McDavid — who has made scoring 143 points look easy, somehow — is the runaway favorite for the Hart Trophy. No one is questioning that.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.