Matthew Tkachuk Looks Like a Hart Trophy Candidate
If Matthew Tkachuk did not already make a strong case for the NHL Hart Trophy — which goes to the league MVP — he certainly made a statement on Thursday night with the Florida Panthers.
Tkachuk willed the Panthers to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens with a four-point showing and his second hat trick of the season.
He bumped his point total up to 101 in the process, making him the fourth player to hit the 100-point mark this season.
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Nikita Kucherov are the other members of the 100-point club.
McDavid — who has made scoring 143 points look easy, somehow — is the runaway favorite for the Hart Trophy. No one is questioning that.
