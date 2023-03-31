Matthew Tkachuk Looks Like a Hart Trophy Candidate

If Matthew Tkachuk did not already make a strong case for the NHL Hart Trophy — which goes to the league MVP — he certainly made a statement on Thursday night with the Florida Panthers.

Tkachuk willed the Panthers to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens with a four-point showing and his second hat trick of the season.

He bumped his point total up to 101 in the process, making him the fourth player to hit the 100-point mark this season.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Nikita Kucherov are the other members of the 100-point club.

McDavid — who has made scoring 143 points look easy, somehow — is the runaway favorite for the Hart Trophy. No one is questioning that.