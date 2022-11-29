FHN Today: Tkachuk, Florida Panthers in Calgary

The Florida Panthers certainly have a lot more to be concerned about than how Matthew Tkachuk will be received Tuesday night in Calgary.

It is not expected to be the warm-and-fuzzy welcome from the fans that Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar got a few weeks ago in Sunrise.

Different situation, right?

Regardless of how things go in warmups or during the first television timeout at the Saddledome, the Panthers need things to start going right again.

The team had a lead in Edmonton before the Oilers tied it with 4.4 seconds left and then watched them win it on their first shift in overtime.

The Panthers have lost two straight and six of their past eight.

Reunion or not, Florida is desperate for two points right now.

“He came here a very young player,” Mikael Backlund said. “He’s a unique player and he scored goals for this organization for, how many years? A lot of years.

“Just a special, talented player.”

Off the ice?

“He did a great job, too, in the community, working with the children’s hospital and other charities, and was also a great leader for the team,” Backlund said.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Spencer Knight was absolutely terrific on Monday night as he ended up with 36 saves and took an undeserved loss.

As coach Paul Maurice mentioned, Knight also has a loss on his ledger from the Dallas game — the one he came in down 4-0.

That’s right, Sergei Bobrovsky left down 4-0 and did not take the loss in that one, Knight did.

More on Tkachuk going back to Calgary.

Think the folks up there are not talking about this quote?

“It’s not going to sound great,’’ Tkachuk said, “but I already closed the book on Calgary.”

New postgame video following Monday night's loss from Maurice, Aaron Ekblad and Anton Lundell.

Yeah, it went the way you thought it would.

