Matthew Tkachuk Helps Brady Get First Olympic Goal for Team USA in Milan

It seemed fitting that the Tkachuk brothers would play a role in the first goal of the Winter Olympic games for Team USA on Thursday.

Just over 5 minutes into the Team USA opener, Matthew Tkachuk sent a pass to his younger brother Brady to the top of the right circle.

Brady Tkachuk then sent the puck past Latvia’s Elvis Merzlikins for a 1-0 lead.

Team USA ended up beating Latvia 5-1 in a Group C preliminary-round opener.

Matthew Tkachuk had two assists in the win.

“To assist on your brother’s goal, for it to be his first goal in the Olympics, to be the first goal for our team, it’s going to be a memory for a lifetime, that is for sure,’’ Matthew said per NHL.com.

For Team USA, Thursday was a good day albeit a challenging one.

The score was tied at 1 after Latvia won two challenges in the first period.

Team USA did score three in the second to open things up.

Florida defenseman Uvis Balinskis had two shots on goal in the loss for Latvia; Sandis Vilmanis had one.

Earlier in the day, Canada took care of business against Czechia with a 5-0 win.

All three Florida Panthers got into the game, with Brad Marchand getting an assist on Canada’s third goal of the game — this one by Bo Horvat.

Late in the game, Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper sent out an all-Sunrise line with Sam Bennett centering Marchand and Sam Reinhart.

Today’s action features a real rivalry game between Finland (0-1) and Sweden (1-0) in Group B.

Finland’s Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, and Niko Mikkola take on Gus Forsling and Team Sweden today at 6:10 a.m.

Canada gets a back-to-back as well, taking on Switzerland at 3:10 p.m.

2026 WINTER OLYMPICS

MEN’S HOCKEY SCHEDULE

All games streamed on Peacock in the United States and CBC Gem in Canada

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT THE

2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC GAMES