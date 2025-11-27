Matthew Tkachuk is Skating on His Own. ‘We’ll Take It’

FORT LAUDERDALE — Matthew Tkachuk told his brother Brady on their podcast that he had started “legit” skating for the first time since his Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup in Game 6 on June 17.

That is, obviously, good news for Tkachuk and the Panthers.

It does not mean he is close to returning to action.

Coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday that Tkachuk’s monitored skates will continue for the time being and that he “just can’t say’’ when the star forward would be cleared for practice much less games.

“He hit the ice twice last week before he went back to see the doctor,’’ Maurice said on Wednesday. “He is on an ‘on-off’ schedule; he skates one, then trains one just to keep the soreness out. He will stay on that [schedule] until he hits certain markers where he has enough power and strength. Then, we’ll put him on two-on, one off.

“He’s still a ways away. But, he’s back on the ice. He was not two weeks ago. So, we’ll take it.’’

Tkachuk told Brady that while it was a great feeling to be back on the ice — and feeling good while doing so for the first time since he was injured in February.

“This was really the first time I legit put on my skates since Game 6,’’ Tkachuk said on the latest episode of Wingmen.

“It was a weird feeling. The docs and the trainers and the rehab schedule that I am on is really good, really easy to just continue to ramp up like any other injury.

“It did feel so weird, but I felt better than I did in my first skate in the playoffs. I’m just excited for … being able to ramp it up, and just excited to get out there with the boys. I don’t know when that’s going to be. It’s getting over that hump sooner rather than later. It’s starting to trend really well. I am happy with it.’’

As for hockey-related activities, the team is keeping a stick out of his hands for now.

They know how Tkachuk thinks and are trying to save him from himself.

Tkachuk understands.

“I was so excited mentally to get back out there, but I was a little pissed off I couldn’t do a little stickhandling out there,” Tkachuk said. “But I get it. I don’t trust myself, I probably would have been out there ripping one-timers. So, I totally get it.’’

There has been plenty of speculation to when Tkachuk could return after he delayed surgery to repair a torn adductor and sports hernia until Aug. 22.

Again, speaking on Wingmen, Tkachuk said it was not a foregone conclusion — as everyone assumed — that he would have surgery following the Stanley Cup Final.

He said it wasn’t until after a month off, stepped onto the ice for NHL26 promos and did not feel right.

Tkachuk said he went to Bill Zito and said he was going to have the procedure but wanted to wait until after his wedding and honeymoon in France as had been reported.

Zito and owner Vinnie Viola, Tkachuk said, were extremely understanding.

“Nobody wants surgery. It’s not your first choice,” Tkachuk said. “Honestly, the team were such beauties … they’re just the best people.”

Tkachuk is certainly aiming for a return well before the February Olympics where he and Brady were both among the first six roster selections for Team USA.

As for the Winter Classic, the thought is Tkachuk would have to play in a few games before Jan. 2 — which means he would have to return to action at least by Christmas.

Florida has three games from Dec. 27-30 before the Winter Classic at LoanDepot Park against the Rangers.

But, as Maurice said, they’ll take it.

“After months of grinding, you’re thinking about that first skate and just hoping you feel good,’’ Tkachuk said. “Then you feel good and you can build off of that.’’

