Look Who’s Back: Matthew Tkachuk on Ice with Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers had a welcome addition at practice on Sunday with Matthew Tkachuk joining the team for the first time this season.

Tkachuk, of course, has not played for Florida this season after having surgery to repair a torn adductor and sports hernia in August.

Although Tkachuk has been skating on his own since November, Sunday was the first time he joined the team for a workout.

Tkachuk was wearing the gold, no-contact jersey but took part in all of the drills.

“His hands haven’t changed,” Paul Maurice said. “You forget about these guys because they have been out so long, then they get up and down the ice. He hasn’t practiced in five, six months and he moved alright.

“Just his engagement with the players, you know they are special players. Just great to see him skate.”

The Panthers currently have Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov on long-term injured reserve and would be over the salary cap once they activate Tkachuk.

When that will be is not known.

Sunday was the only real practice day the Panthers have for the foreseeable future with games Monday (Washington) and Tuesday (Montreal) with an off day before the team practices Friday at LoanDepot Park in Miami in preparation for the 2026 NHL Winter Classic.

