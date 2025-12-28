Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Look Who’s Back: Matthew Tkachuk on Ice with Florida Panthers

Published

8 hours ago

on

Tkachuk panthers
Matthew Tkachuk returned to practice with the Florida Panthers for the first time this season on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers had a welcome addition at practice on Sunday with Matthew Tkachuk joining the team for the first time this season.

Tkachuk, of course, has not played for Florida this season after having surgery to repair a torn adductor and sports hernia in August.

Although Tkachuk has been skating on his own since November, Sunday was the first time he joined the team for a workout.

Tkachuk was wearing the gold, no-contact jersey but took part in all of the drills.

“His hands haven’t changed,” Paul Maurice said. “You forget about these guys because they have been out so long, then they get up and down the ice. He hasn’t practiced in five, six months and he moved alright.

“Just his engagement with the players, you know they are special players. Just great to see him skate.”

The Panthers currently have Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov on long-term injured reserve and would be over the salary cap once they activate Tkachuk.

When that will be is not known.

Sunday was the only real practice day the Panthers have for the foreseeable future with games Monday (Washington) and Tuesday (Montreal) with an off day before the team practices Friday at LoanDepot Park in Miami in preparation for the 2026 NHL Winter Classic.

ON DECK: GAME No. 38
WASHINGTON CAPITALS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
Florida Johnny

So who stays and who goes?

Matt

3 of Studnicka, Gregor, Kunin or Sebrango would put us back into Cap compliance according to Puckpedia.

It’s also potentially possible that Mackie gets sent down as I believe he’s still waivers exempt until he crosses 160GP (GR, correct me if I’m wrong on that one).

