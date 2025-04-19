Matthew Tkachuk Practices with Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — For the first time since he was hurt in February, Matthew Tkachuk was a full participant at a Florida Panthers practice.

Tkachuk, who has been out with a groin injury sustained at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, was on the ice early Saturday morning before joining Sam Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich on the second line for workouts.

That was the same line combination Florida was using before Tkachuk got hurt. Tkachuk also worked on the top power-play unit, adding more fuel to speculation that he will be ready when the playoffs begin on Tuesday night in Tampa.

Tkachuk had scored seven goals in what would be his final six games with the Panthers during the regular season.

He has been on LTIR since March, a move which allowed the Panthers to use his salary cap space to acquire the likes of Seth Jones, Nico Sturm, Vitek Vanecek, and Brad Marchand.

The Panthers had full participation at practice on Saturday.

Coach Paul Maurice had said that Tkachuk’s status for Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning would not be determined until Monday.

He reiterated that on Saturday after the practice.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING