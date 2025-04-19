2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Matthew Tkachuk Practices with Florida Panthers
FORT LAUDERDALE — For the first time since he was hurt in February, Matthew Tkachuk was a full participant at a Florida Panthers practice.
Tkachuk, who has been out with a groin injury sustained at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, was on the ice early Saturday morning before joining Sam Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich on the second line for workouts.
That was the same line combination Florida was using before Tkachuk got hurt. Tkachuk also worked on the top power-play unit, adding more fuel to speculation that he will be ready when the playoffs begin on Tuesday night in Tampa.
Tkachuk had scored seven goals in what would be his final six games with the Panthers during the regular season.
He has been on LTIR since March, a move which allowed the Panthers to use his salary cap space to acquire the likes of Seth Jones, Nico Sturm, Vitek Vanecek, and Brad Marchand.
The Panthers had full participation at practice on Saturday.
Coach Paul Maurice had said that Tkachuk’s status for Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning would not be determined until Monday.
He reiterated that on Saturday after the practice.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
- When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1 at Tampa: Tuesday, 8:30; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1; Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28 (TBA); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Season Series (Tied 2-2)
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
Great use of the LTIR loophole, Tamia used it on Kuch a few years ago too. Our trade deadline pickups were questionable though. I’d argue our chemistry is worse, not better since then. And the Rat has been a non factor.
You could argue that, but they would disagree with you.
Not sure how observations about the playoff roster can be made when it hasn’t played together yet.
Tkachuk back for game one will be huge. Hopefully he’s 100%. Yet the full capabilities of the Panthers won’t be known until Ekblad’s out there as well.
Go Cats.