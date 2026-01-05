Matthew Tkachuk Return to Florida Panthers is Imminent. But When?

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk has already rejoined practices with his teammates.

The next step is removing that yellow non-contact jersey.

After that, Tkachuk will be ready to make his season debut with the Panthers.

Captain Sasha Barkov, who is likely out for the remainder of the regular season, would rather Tkachuk get a conditioning game in the minors first.

“Barky wanted me to go to Savannah before the [ECHL] shut down,’’ Tkachuk said with a smile.

“He said he would fly the whole team down there.’’

Tkachuk, of course, has been out since having August surgery to repair a torn adductor and a sports hernia. He said he postponed surgery after being hurt in February in favor of rehab so he could help the Panthers win the Stanley Cup for a second time.

He certainly did that.

“My patience has been tested a lot, but I guess it’s kind of what I signed up for by making the decision late February, early March by riding it out,’’ Tkachuk said. “Ultimately knowing — I’m sure I lied, fibbed to you guys a few times in the spring, saying I probably won’t need surgery — but I knew in the back of my mind that it was ultimately going to happen.”

Tkachuk spoke to the media at the arena during the first intermission of Sunday’s game against the Avalanche.

When will he return?

Perhaps on this upcoming road trip.

Tkachuk will travel with the Panthers but practice time will be scarce on this trip.

He says he needs a couple runs with contact.

“Whether I’m playing on the six-game road trip, it would probably be toward the end of it just because I am still in the non-contact jersey,’’ Tkachuk said

“I don’t even have a target right now, but it will be nice to be back on the road again, get back in the routine.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 42

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS