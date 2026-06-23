A day after the Florida Panthers pulled off a blockbuster trade, the Miami Heat woke up the internet late Monday night by acquiring two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat had been looking for its next superstar for years — and got one in the 10-time All-Star.

On Sunday, the Panthers brought in Brady Tkachuk in a trade with the Ottawa Senators.

Like the Panthers, the Heat gave up a lot of draft capital including the No. 13 pick in tonight’s NBA Draft.

Unlike the Panthers, Miami gave up a bunch of players as well.

While the Heat are getting Bobby Portis back in the deal, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis are headed to the Bucks.

Milwaukee will also get first-round picks from the Heat in 2031 and 2033 plus other draft concessions.

Later this morning, the Panthers will officially introduce Tkachuk to the South Florida media at a press conference in Fort Lauderdale.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON