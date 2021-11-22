Connect with us

Post Panthers, Dmitry Kulikov gets back on track with Wild

Published

9 hours ago

on

Dmitry kulikov wild
Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov of the Minnesota Wild plays against some of his old Florida Panthers teammates Saturday night at FLA Live Arena. // Roger Lee Photography (561) 866-2000

SUNRISE — In his time with the Florida Panthers, defenseman Dmitry Kulikov missed time with some injuries but nothing like what he has dealt with since. Now on his fifth team since being traded in 2016, Kulikov and the Minnesota Wild hope those days are behind him.

Since Florida traded Kulikov to Buffalo during its roster and front office shakeup in 2016, he has been beset with various injuries — including back surgery related to a hit he took while with the Sabres.

After playing in 460 games with the Panthers over seven seasons (one of which was a lockout shortened one), he has played in 281 in the six since.

”There have been a couple of tough years,” Kulikov said before Saturday’s game between the Panthers and Wild in Sunrise.

“I had some injuries but all of that is in the past. I am happy where I am at right now, where I am at this point in my career. We have a great team. Everyone has a role on this team and are counted on and accountable. It’s a good feeling.”

For Kulikov, the past couple of years have been a return to normal even as his address has changed a few times.

