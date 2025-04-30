FHN Today/NHL Links
No Ekblad, But Florida Panthers Have Big Opportunity Tonight
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers are back in Tampa looking to put an end to this first-round series against the Lightning, but they’ll have to do it without Aaron Ekblad.
The NHL suspended Ekblad two games for his hit on Brandon Hagel in the Game 4 win on Monday night.
It’s not like the Panthers are not used to playing without him.
Ekblad, after all, has only played in two games since serving a 20-game suspension. Still, the Panthers would much rather have him in than out.
“Over the last three years, we have had really important players out for big blocks of time,” Paul Maurice said.
So, the Panthers will read and react.
Expect Uvis Balinskis to come back in and the Panthers to move forward.
The Panthers know ending this series in Tampa tonight is not going to come easy.
In fact, it may just be the toughest win of them all.
“You are going to be playing a team that has nothing to lose,’’ Sam Bennett said before the team flew out to Tampa.
“As the team that can close out, sometimes there is a tendency to look past it, to not worry about that game. But it is the hardest game to win for a reason. You cannot take it lightly at all.’’
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- The Panthers had a comeback to remember on Monday night.
- Maurice and Cooper did not want to talk about the Ekblad hit out in the open public.
- Cooper says Hagel is out for Game 5 after getting run by Ekblad.
- The Lightning offense has been slowed by the Panthers.
- The Panthers are not looking past the Lightning. This one is going to be tough.
NHL NEWS / NHL LINKS
- Linus Ullmark pitches a beaut, and the Ottawa Senators have plenty of life down 3-2 to the Maple Leafs and going home for Game 6. Toronto led 3-0 in this series after winning back-to-back overtime games.
- The Panthers have been a little better than the Leafs when it comes to winning closeout games. Since 2018, Toronto is 1-13 in such games, and are 0-6 at home. Ouch. The Maple Leafs have only been out of the first round once — in 2023, when they lost in 5 to the Panthers — since 2004.
- It took double-OT, but the Hurricanes rallied and beat the New Jersey Devils to be the first team to move on.
- The Vegas Golden Knights lead Minnesota 3-2 after winning Game 5 in OT.
- Rick Tocchet will not be back with the Canucks, putting him right in the mix for a number of vacant jobs — and opening things up in Vancouver.
- Five teams are chasing former Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan.
- Where does the Philadelphia Flyers coaching search stand?
- The Colorado Avalanche have no excuses for their Game 5 loss to the Stars.
- The NHL Draft Lottery will be May 5. Can the San Jose Sharks win it again?
- The Detroit Red Wings make some changes to their coaching staff.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 5
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-1
- When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: ESPN2
- Streaming: Panthers+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 2, @ Tampa Bay 0; Game 3: Tampa Bay 5, @ Florida 1; Game 4: @ Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2; Game 5 at Tampa: Wednesday (ESPN2/Scripps), 7:30; Game 6* at Florida: Friday (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday (TBA).
- Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
