No Ekblad, But Florida Panthers Have Big Opportunity Tonight

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers are back in Tampa looking to put an end to this first-round series against the Lightning, but they’ll have to do it without Aaron Ekblad.

The NHL suspended Ekblad two games for his hit on Brandon Hagel in the Game 4 win on Monday night.

It’s not like the Panthers are not used to playing without him.

Ekblad, after all, has only played in two games since serving a 20-game suspension. Still, the Panthers would much rather have him in than out.

“Over the last three years, we have had really important players out for big blocks of time,” Paul Maurice said.

So, the Panthers will read and react.

Expect Uvis Balinskis to come back in and the Panthers to move forward.

The Panthers know ending this series in Tampa tonight is not going to come easy.

In fact, it may just be the toughest win of them all.

“You are going to be playing a team that has nothing to lose,’’ Sam Bennett said before the team flew out to Tampa.

“As the team that can close out, sometimes there is a tendency to look past it, to not worry about that game. But it is the hardest game to win for a reason. You cannot take it lightly at all.’’

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL NEWS / NHL LINKS

Linus Ullmark pitches a beaut, and the Ottawa Senators have plenty of life down 3-2 to the Maple Leafs and going home for Game 6. Toronto led 3-0 in this series after winning back-to-back overtime games.

pitches a beaut, and the have plenty of life down 3-2 to the Maple Leafs and going home for Game 6. Toronto led 3-0 in this series after winning back-to-back overtime games. The Panthers have been a little better than the Leafs when it comes to winning closeout games. Since 2018, Toronto is 1-13 in such games, and are 0-6 at home. Ouch. The Maple Leafs have only been out of the first round once — in 2023, when they lost in 5 to the Panthers — since 2004.

It took double-OT, but the Hurricanes rallied and beat the New Jersey Devils to be the first team to move on.

to be the first team to move on. The Vegas Golden Knights lead Minnesota 3-2 after winning Game 5 in OT.

lead Minnesota 3-2 after winning Game 5 in OT. Rick Tocchet will not be back with the Canucks, putting him right in the mix for a number of vacant jobs — and opening things up in Vancouver.

will not be back with the Canucks, putting him right in the mix for a number of vacant jobs — and opening things up in Vancouver. Five teams are chasing former Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan .

coach . Where does the Philadelphia Flyers coaching search stand?

coaching search stand? The Colorado Avalanche have no excuses for their Game 5 loss to the Stars.

have no excuses for their Game 5 loss to the Stars. The NHL Draft Lottery will be May 5. Can the San Jose Sharks win it again?

win it again? The Detroit Red Wings make some changes to their coaching staff.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-1

For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day

Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN

Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page

Follow Us on Twitter:

@GeorgeRichards , @TheGovMan

And on Bluesky: