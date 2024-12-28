Lights Out: Canadiens Goalie Shuts Out Panthers in NHL Debut

SUNRISE — All of a sudden, the Florida Panthers have a scoring problem. At the same time, it looks like the Montreal Canadiens finally found a backup goalie.

Jakub Dobes, 23, made his NHL debut extra memorable on Saturday afternoon by making 33 saves and leading the Canadiens to a 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Since scoring four goals in Tampa on Sunday, the Panthers have been shutout in 2 hours, 31 seconds of game time in a pair of losses to the Lightning and Canadiens.

Montreal ended a nine-game losing streak in Sunrise dating to Dec. 28, 2018.

It is the longest home winning streak against a single opponent in Panthers history.

After a scoreless first period, the Canadiens scored three in the second to take a commanding 3-0 lead into the third.

Florida gave up a pair to Kirby Dach before Jake Evans picked off Sam Reinhart and drove in on Spencer Knight for a shorthanded goal.

PANTHERS V. CANADIENS NOTES

Evans got his third shorthanded goal of the season, tying Alex Tuch for second-most in the NHL this season. Only Reinhart (four) has more.

for second-most in the NHL this season. Only Reinhart (four) has more. Dobes joined Wilf Cude (Dec. 23, 1933), Bob Perreault (Dec. 17, 1955), Wayne Thomas (Jan. 14, 1973), and Yann Danis (Oct. 12, 2005) as the only Montreal goalie to get a shutout in their NHL debut.

HOW THEY SCORED

Canadiens 1, Panthers 0 (1:39 2nd): Alex Newhook sends a cross-ice pass to Kirby Dach that he whiffs on in front of the net — but the puck bounds off his right skate and past Spencer Knight .

sends a cross-ice pass to that he whiffs on in front of the net — but the puck bounds off his right skate and past . Canadiens 2, Panthers 0 (13:51 2nd): The Panthers get caught in a traffic jam near the bench and Dach comes through the zone with speed and beats Knight with his backhand this time.

The Panthers get caught in a traffic jam near the bench and Dach comes through the zone with speed and beats Knight with his backhand this time. Canadiens 3, Panthers 0 (17:19 2nd SH): A blind pass from Sam Reinhart is picked off in the neutral zone and Jake Evans drives in and scores from the left circle.

A blind pass from is picked off in the neutral zone and drives in and scores from the left circle. Canadiens 4, Panthers 0 (14:17 3rd): Another Florida turnover leads to Cole Caufield scoring from the slot.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jakub Dobes , Montreal

, Montreal 2. Kirby Dach , Montreal

, Montreal 3. Alex Newhook, Montreal

