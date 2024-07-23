FHN+
More Florida Panthers Salary Cap Problems Coming in 2025 (+)
Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito has this season’s roster pretty much set but he could be losing some sleep thinking about next summer.
Of course, no one would be complaining if this season ended like the last one.
As was the case this summer, the Panthers are going to have some tough decisions to make when it comes to the salary cap.
This year, the NHL raised the cap $5.5 million to $88 million.
The Panthers would welcome a similar raise next season.
Florida not only has more expiring contracts coming, but those players have earned raises that may not fit under the cap.
It could be a similar scenario from what unfolded earlier this month.
