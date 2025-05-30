Need a Place to Watch the Stanley Cup Final? Panthers Got You

The Florida Panthers will open up the Amerant Bank Arena for Stanley Cup Final watch parties again next week.

The Panthers, who have been rotating away game parties around Broward County, said the arena will the place for Games 1 and 2 of the Final.

Florida opens the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Game 2 is on Friday night.

With the game scheduled for 8, the team announced that doors will open at 7 p.m. before each road game.

Reserved seating in the arena is $15, with the proceeds going to the team’s charitable foundation. Tickets can be purchased here.

The team will have the in-game entertainment going during the watch parties and will offer discounted food and drink during the games.

Parking is also free for the watch parties.

Single game tickets for Florida’s home games in the Final are also on sale here.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS