2025 Stanley Cup Final
Need a Place to Watch the Stanley Cup Final? Panthers Got You
The Florida Panthers will open up the Amerant Bank Arena for Stanley Cup Final watch parties again next week.
The Panthers, who have been rotating away game parties around Broward County, said the arena will the place for Games 1 and 2 of the Final.
Florida opens the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Game 2 is on Friday night.
With the game scheduled for 8, the team announced that doors will open at 7 p.m. before each road game.
Reserved seating in the arena is $15, with the proceeds going to the team’s charitable foundation. Tickets can be purchased here.
The team will have the in-game entertainment going during the watch parties and will offer discounted food and drink during the games.
Parking is also free for the watch parties.
Single game tickets for Florida’s home games in the Final are also on sale here.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton Wednesday; Game 2: @Edmonton, Friday June 6; Game 3: @Florida, Monday June 9; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday June 12; Game 5*: @Edmonton, Saturday June 14; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- Regular Season (Panthers won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 (Feb. 27). At Edmonton: Panthers 6, Oilers 5 (Dec. 16).
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties