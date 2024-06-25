Never Too Early: Florida Panthers Preseason Schedule Set

The Florida Panthers may not be thinking about their upcoming preseason schedule. They’re a little busy right now.

But the NHL calendar flips to 2024-25 on Monday, and other teams have been announcing their plans for when hockey starts back up.

This preseason, the Panthers will travel to familiar locales such as Orlando, Tampa, and Raleigh — with a special trip to Quebec City to close things out.

Florida will kick off the preseason with its annual doubleheader against the Nashville Predators at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Games will be at 2 and 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced the annual preseason get together with the Panthers with three games on the exhibition slate.

The two cross-state rivals will play on Wednesday, September 25, in Orlando at the Magic/Solar Bears arena at 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay will visit the Panthers on Sept. 30 in Sunrise, with Florida heading over to Tampa on Oct. 2.

Florida will also play two preseason games against the Carolina Hurricanes: In Raleigh on Sept. 27, and in Sunrise the following day.

The Panthers will wrap up the preseason on Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Kings in Quebec City.

2024 Florida Panthers Preseason Schedule

Sept. 22 Doubleheader vs. Nashville: 2/6 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Orlando vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Quebec City vs. LA Kings, 7 p.m.

