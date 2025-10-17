Florida Panthers Offense Struggles Again in Loss to Devils

The offensive problems of the Florida Panthers were back on display Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

Florida did open the scoring in the first two minutes of the game, but that goal from Evan Rodrigues was all they could muster in a 3-1 loss to the Devils in a game that Daniil Tarasov kept them in throughout.

The Panthers, now 3-3 after dropping the first three of this five-game road trip, have scored four goals in those three losses.

Take away the six goals they scored against the Senators on Saturday night and the Panthers are averaging a shade over two goals per game this season.

Playing in the second half of a back-to-back after losing 4-1 in Detroit on Wednesday, the Panthers made it 1-0 when Rodrigues hopped on a loose puck after a couple of shots from Brad Marchand were stopped by goalie Jake Allen (20 saves).

After that, it was Tarasov trying to hold off the Devils.

He did a pretty good job of it, too.

Tarasov only surrendered a high-end power-play goal from Jack Hughes and a deflection by Timo Meier before Nico Hischier beat him over the glove midway through the third.

Down 3-1 rarely felt like ‘ballgame’ for the Panthers over the past few years, but it certainly did on Thursday night.

The Panthers just have not been able to get much going lately even on the power play where Florida was 0-for-5 on Thursday.

Even when Florida did score with 1:17 left, Sam Reinhart’s goal — with Tarasov on the bench — it was waved off for some light goalie contact by Anton Lundell.

The Panthers challenged it, and the call on the ice was upheld putting the Panthers back on the kill down a pair.

Tarasov, who played well in his Panthers debut Monday in Philadelphia, ended his second start with 31 saves.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ DEVILS

Marchand is the first Florida player with a five-game point streak at age 37 or older since Jaromir Jagr in 2016-17 — he had a five-game streak at 45. Cory Stillman (37) and Joe Nieuwendyk (39) both had a seven-game point streak.

The Panthers have gone two straight games without a power play goal.

Florida is the first reigning Stanley Cup champ to visit the Devils for their home opener since the team moved east from Denver. In 1981, the Islanders played the Colorado Rockies in their home opener.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Devils 0 (1:59 1st): Brad Marchand creates havoc around the net — and Evan Rodrigues cleans it up to give the Panthers their first lead of this road trip.

Devils 1, Panthers 1 (5:48 2nd PP): Jack Hughes scores a fantastic goal, slicing one in shortside above Daniil Tarasov's shoulder.

Devils 2, Panthers 1 (6:23 3rd): Timo Meier knocks down a point shot from Simon Nemec and gets it through for the lead.

Devils 3, Panthers 1 (11:47 3rd): Nico Hischier rips one over the glove of Tarasov.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Luke Hughes, Devils

2. Jake Allen, Devils

, Devils 3. Daniil Tarasov, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 7