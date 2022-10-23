GameDay No. 6: Lines, Betting Odds for Islanders at Panthers

The Florida Panthers will play host to the New York Islanders today and spent a lot of Saturday’s practice working on their special teams.

After Friday night’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning, it is something that needs some work.

With Aaron Ekblad out — and Brandon Montour missing two games — the Panthers are having to shuffle things on their power play.

Montour is back to running things with Sam Bennett added to the mix.

The Panthers, so far, have just two goals on the power play and they both came in the second period of a game last week against the Sabres from Ekblad and Montour.

Florida’s nine percent success rate simply is not going to cut it.

When asked what his confidence level was when it came to the power play finding its way, Paul Maurice said “complete.”

Friday, his team went 0-5 as the Lightning won due to its two power play goals.

“The last game, it wasn’t exciting,” Maurice said. “But prior to that, from an analytics point of view, it was world-class other than the pucks going into the net. You build a power play that’s run on a certain mindset and that is attack plays so you’re not waiting on the outside for a perfect kill play.

“You can bring that kind of power play into the playoffs and it’s going to score goals for you, the grinding kind of hard goals. The outside plays are rarely there. …

”In a five-game sample, we’ve really run 2 1/2 games with our power play if everyone had been healthy. That happens. It’s really early and we have had a lot of turnover. I am happy with where it looks.”

— Eric Staal is now officially on the team after signing his one-year deal with the team. Does he play today?

With only 12 forwards, Florida has played everyone on its roster through its first five games. Today, for the first time, one of the forwards could get a day off. We’ll see.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS VS NEW YORK ISLANDERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

38 Rudolfs Balcers // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 6 Colin White

94 Ryan Lomberg // 12 Eric Staal // 21 Nick Cousins

42 Gus Forsling // 62 Brandon Montour

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas

3 Matt Kiersted // 18 Marc Staal

30 Spencer Knight

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Patric Hornqvist

Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles), Aaron Ekblad (LTIR-groin)

PROJECTED NEW YORK ISLANDERS LINEUP

11 Zach Parise // 13 Mathew Barzal // 21 Kyle Palmieri

27 Anders Lee // 29 Brock Nelson // 18 Anthony Beauvillier

41 Nikita Soshnikov // 44 J-G Pageau // 26 Oliver Wahlstrom

17 Matt Martin // 53 Casey Cizikas // 15 Cal Clutterbuck

3 Adam Pelech // 6 Ryan Pulock

28 Alexander Romanov // 8 Noah Dobson

28 Sebastian Aho // 24 Scott Mayfield

40 Semyon Varlamov

30 Ilya Sorokin