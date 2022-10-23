Florida Panthers GameDay
GameDay No. 6: Lines, Betting Odds for Islanders at Panthers
The Florida Panthers will play host to the New York Islanders today and spent a lot of Saturday’s practice working on their special teams.
After Friday night’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning, it is something that needs some work.
With Aaron Ekblad out — and Brandon Montour missing two games — the Panthers are having to shuffle things on their power play.
Montour is back to running things with Sam Bennett added to the mix.
The Panthers, so far, have just two goals on the power play and they both came in the second period of a game last week against the Sabres from Ekblad and Montour.
Florida’s nine percent success rate simply is not going to cut it.
When asked what his confidence level was when it came to the power play finding its way, Paul Maurice said “complete.”
Friday, his team went 0-5 as the Lightning won due to its two power play goals.
“The last game, it wasn’t exciting,” Maurice said. “But prior to that, from an analytics point of view, it was world-class other than the pucks going into the net. You build a power play that’s run on a certain mindset and that is attack plays so you’re not waiting on the outside for a perfect kill play.
“You can bring that kind of power play into the playoffs and it’s going to score goals for you, the grinding kind of hard goals. The outside plays are rarely there. …
”In a five-game sample, we’ve really run 2 1/2 games with our power play if everyone had been healthy. That happens. It’s really early and we have had a lot of turnover. I am happy with where it looks.”
— Eric Staal is now officially on the team after signing his one-year deal with the team. Does he play today?
With only 12 forwards, Florida has played everyone on its roster through its first five games. Today, for the first time, one of the forwards could get a day off. We’ll see.
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS VS NEW YORK ISLANDERS
- When: Sunday, 5 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena; Sunrise
- Tickets: HERE
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- DraftKings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-205); Puck line (-1.5, +125); Over/Under 6.5 (-110/-110)
- Last season: Florida won 3-0
- This season (Florida 1-0): Florida 3, Islanders 1 (Oct. 13)
- All-time regular season series: Panthers lead 55-32-11, 8 ties
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
38 Rudolfs Balcers // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 6 Colin White
94 Ryan Lomberg // 12 Eric Staal // 21 Nick Cousins
42 Gus Forsling // 62 Brandon Montour
28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas
3 Matt Kiersted // 18 Marc Staal
30 Spencer Knight
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Patric Hornqvist
Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles), Aaron Ekblad (LTIR-groin)
PROJECTED NEW YORK ISLANDERS LINEUP
11 Zach Parise // 13 Mathew Barzal // 21 Kyle Palmieri
27 Anders Lee // 29 Brock Nelson // 18 Anthony Beauvillier
41 Nikita Soshnikov // 44 J-G Pageau // 26 Oliver Wahlstrom
17 Matt Martin // 53 Casey Cizikas // 15 Cal Clutterbuck
3 Adam Pelech // 6 Ryan Pulock
28 Alexander Romanov // 8 Noah Dobson
28 Sebastian Aho // 24 Scott Mayfield
40 Semyon Varlamov
30 Ilya Sorokin
Its great to change your thinking as to what works in playoff hockey but FIRST you have to make the playoffs.I have my doubts as to whether we are better than Toronto and now Boston.We are going nowhere in playoffs without a power play and this has been a substandard for the last few years.The first game this year they moved the puck quickly quickly and that worked!Then they reverted back to same old ways.Eckblad has a better shot from the left side rather then the point and they put him back at the point again.Would love to hear your… Read more »
They are still working through some stuff. With Ekblad out and Montour just getting back in there, yeah, it was not very good on Friday night but there were still some great chances Vasi just simply stopped. Would not be surprised to see a goal or three today against the Isles.