Game 3: Florida Panthers Lose to Rangers in OT Again

SUNRISE — After playing the first two games close to the vest, the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers certainly opened things up in Game 3 on Sunday.

The Panthers rallied from a two-goal deficit and tied the score in the third — only New York scored 5:35 into overtime for a 5-4 win.

New York now holds a 2-1 series lead after winning two straight in OT.

Florida took the first lead on the first of two goals from Sam Reinhart early in the first.

New York scored twice in a span of 25 seconds to make it 2-1, only Reinhart got a second power play goal and it was 2-2 going into the second.

Alexis Lafreniere got his second of the game at 15:23 of the second to give the Rangers the lead back — with Barclay Goodrow getting his second of the game on a shorthanded chance.

The Rangers led by 2 going into the third.

Florida worked to tie things up in fairly short order in the third.

First, Sasha Barkov deflected a shot from Carter Verhaeghe through before Gus Forsling ripped one from the left circle at 6:58.

This was a game in which Florida dictated the play for much of the day, and went into overtime outshooting the Rangers 31-19 including 12-4 in the third period.

When it came to shot attempts, Florida took aim at Shesterkin 95 times in the first three periods — to New York’s 35.

Florida out-attempted the Rangers 41-10 in the third period.

GOALS OF GAME 3

Panthers 1, Rangers 0 (2:50, 1st PP): Sam Reinhart gets his first of the day, walking the goal line and roofing a backhander past Igor Shesterkin .

gets his first of the day, walking the goal line and roofing a backhander past . Rangers 1, Panthers 1 (7:17, 1st): Alexis Lafreniere gets his first of the day after getting sprung on a breakaway and beating Sergei Bobrovsky with a backhand.

gets his first of the day after getting sprung on a breakaway and beating with a backhand. Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (7:42, 1st): A point shot from Braden Schneider gets deflectd by Barclay Goodrow as he gets his second in two games against the Panthers.

A point shot from gets deflectd by as he gets his second in two games against the Panthers. Panthers 2, Rangers 2 (14:46, 1st PP): Reinhart is on the goal line, looks to backhand a pass to Sasha Barkov — only it clips the skate of Jacob Trouba and in.

Reinhart is on the goal line, looks to backhand a pass to — only it clips the skate of and in. Rangers 3, Panthers 2 (15:23, 2nd): Moments after getting stopped on a point-blank chance, Lafreniere gets No. 2 with a pretty shot after driving in and slipped the puck past Bobrovsky.

Moments after getting stopped on a point-blank chance, Lafreniere gets No. 2 with a pretty shot after driving in and slipped the puck past Bobrovsky. Rangers 4, Panthers 2 (18:14, 2nd SH): The Rangers’ penalty kill strikes again as it gets its fifth goal of the this postseason — this one coming on a one-timer from Goodrow off a wall pass from Vincent Trocheck .

The Rangers’ penalty kill strikes again as it gets its fifth goal of the this postseason — this one coming on a one-timer from Goodrow off a wall pass from . Rangers 4, Panthers 3 (5:04, 3rd): Carter Verhaeghe fires one toward the net and Barkov deflects it in.

fires one toward the net and Barkov deflects it in. Panthers 4, Rangers 4 (6:58, 3rd): Gus Forsling got the puck after Evan Rodrigues won a faceoff following a New York icing and zips a wrister from the left circle and ties the game.

got the puck after won a faceoff following a New York icing and zips a wrister from the left circle and ties the game. Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (5:35, OT): Ryan Lindgren’s point shot gets deflected in by Alex Wennberg and that is that.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF GAME 3

1. Alex Wennberg, New York

2. Alexis Lafreniere, New York

3. Sam Reinhart, Florida

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)