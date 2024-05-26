2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 3: Florida Panthers Lose to Rangers in OT Again
SUNRISE — After playing the first two games close to the vest, the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers certainly opened things up in Game 3 on Sunday.
The Panthers rallied from a two-goal deficit and tied the score in the third — only New York scored 5:35 into overtime for a 5-4 win.
New York now holds a 2-1 series lead after winning two straight in OT.
Florida took the first lead on the first of two goals from Sam Reinhart early in the first.
New York scored twice in a span of 25 seconds to make it 2-1, only Reinhart got a second power play goal and it was 2-2 going into the second.
Alexis Lafreniere got his second of the game at 15:23 of the second to give the Rangers the lead back — with Barclay Goodrow getting his second of the game on a shorthanded chance.
The Rangers led by 2 going into the third.
Florida worked to tie things up in fairly short order in the third.
First, Sasha Barkov deflected a shot from Carter Verhaeghe through before Gus Forsling ripped one from the left circle at 6:58.
This was a game in which Florida dictated the play for much of the day, and went into overtime outshooting the Rangers 31-19 including 12-4 in the third period.
When it came to shot attempts, Florida took aim at Shesterkin 95 times in the first three periods — to New York’s 35.
Florida out-attempted the Rangers 41-10 in the third period.
GOALS OF GAME 3
- Panthers 1, Rangers 0 (2:50, 1st PP): Sam Reinhart gets his first of the day, walking the goal line and roofing a backhander past Igor Shesterkin.
- Rangers 1, Panthers 1 (7:17, 1st): Alexis Lafreniere gets his first of the day after getting sprung on a breakaway and beating Sergei Bobrovsky with a backhand.
- Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (7:42, 1st): A point shot from Braden Schneider gets deflectd by Barclay Goodrow as he gets his second in two games against the Panthers.
- Panthers 2, Rangers 2 (14:46, 1st PP): Reinhart is on the goal line, looks to backhand a pass to Sasha Barkov — only it clips the skate of Jacob Trouba and in.
- Rangers 3, Panthers 2 (15:23, 2nd): Moments after getting stopped on a point-blank chance, Lafreniere gets No. 2 with a pretty shot after driving in and slipped the puck past Bobrovsky.
- Rangers 4, Panthers 2 (18:14, 2nd SH): The Rangers’ penalty kill strikes again as it gets its fifth goal of the this postseason — this one coming on a one-timer from Goodrow off a wall pass from Vincent Trocheck.
- Rangers 4, Panthers 3 (5:04, 3rd): Carter Verhaeghe fires one toward the net and Barkov deflects it in.
- Panthers 4, Rangers 4 (6:58, 3rd): Gus Forsling got the puck after Evan Rodrigues won a faceoff following a New York icing and zips a wrister from the left circle and ties the game.
- Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (5:35, OT): Ryan Lindgren’s point shot gets deflected in by Alex Wennberg and that is that.
FHN’S 3 STARS OF GAME 3
1. Alex Wennberg, New York
2. Alexis Lafreniere, New York
3. Sam Reinhart, Florida
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)
GAME 4
- When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 3, @New York 0; Game 2: @New York 2, Florida 1 OT; Game 3: New York at Florida, Sunday; Game 4: New York at Florida, Tuesday 8 (ESPN): Game 5: Florida at New York, Thursday 8 (ESPN); Game 6*: New York at Florida, Saturday June 1, 8 (ABC); Game 7*: Florida at New York, Monday June 3, 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2; Rangers d. Washington 4-0, Carolina 4-2.
- Last Season vs. Rangers — Regular Season: Rangers won 3-0
- This Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida: Panthers 4 Rangers 3 (Dec. 29). At MSG: Panthers 4, Rangers 2 (March 4); Rangers 4, Panthers 3 OT (March 23).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 61-34-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History: Rangers Lead 1-0 (1997 1st)
We deserve to lose. 66% of time, winner of game 3 wins series. We needed to come out on fire, with hits equal to game 1. Instead we came out flat. We played with no real urgency until we were down by 2. Great 3rd period but way too little too late. Very inconsistent. Never should come to this. Playing at home, we should have been on fire. What happen to setting the physical tone? No way this team goes to the Cup. Not playing like that. Too many mistakes and not fast enough.
Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
How frustrating.
Series is there for the taking as long as the Panthers relax and play their game.
Go Cats.