How to Watch Rangers at Panthers: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds

The Florida Panthers will have a bunch of veteran players back in the lineup tonight when they play host to the New York Rangers in their regular-season home finale.

Florida plays their final regular-season game tomorrow night in Tampa.

The Panthers will have Sam Bennett and Dmitry Kulikov back from injury tonight.

Kulikov has been out since colliding with Anthony Duclair back on March 16; Bennett has missed the past four games after being hurt in Ottawa.

Coach Paul Maurice said that, while he said Bennett would likely miss the remainder of the regular season, he is ready to get back at it.

“He is 100 percent and he got himself to that point,” Maurice said. “We had a little time, and that was just a buffer for me. There was a chance he would not get to 100 percent for two or three more days, but he is ready, he is skating, and he wants to play. He feels that playing is far better for him than not, so, he plays. If there is any lingering concern, you don’t play.”

Maurice is keeping some key players out again tonight, however.

The third line of Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, and Eetu Luostarinen will get the night off — as will Mackie Samoskevich and Niko Mikkola.

The Rangers, who were officially eliminated Saturday and have two games left in this most disappointing season, did not hold a morning skate today.

There could be some changes coming for them.

RANGERS @ PANTHERS

Tonight will be the final road broadcast for legendary Rangers play-by-play voice Sam Rosen . He will retire after more than 40 seasons with the Rangers after Thursday’s finale against the Lightning. The Panthers plan on honoring Rosen at tonight’s game. If you have a way to find it, Rosen’s call will be on MSG.

Those who live outside the Panthers viewing territory can stream the game on ESPN+. Oh, and MSG as well.

Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Those who live outside the Panthers viewing territory can stream the game on ESPN+. Oh, and MSG as well. Starting Goalies: The Panthers will go back with Sergei Bobrovsky; The Rangers are expected to start Igor Shesterkin .

The Panthers will go back with The Rangers are expected to start . NHL Betting Odds: The local book once again has Florida as a favorite (-170) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $170 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 81

NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (47-29-4; 98 points) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

70 Jesper Boqvist // 9 Sam Bennett // 17 Evan Rodrigues

74 Rasmus Asplund // 8 Nico Sturm // 20 Jesse Puljujarvi

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 26 Uvis Balinskis

6 Jaycob Megna // 3 Seth Jones

7 Dmitry Kulikov // 88 Nate Schmidt

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Brad Marchand, Niko Mikkola, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Mackie Samoskevich, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

PROJECTED NEW YORK RANGERS (37-36-7; 81) LINES

10 Artemi Panarin // 16 Vincent Trocheck // 22 Jonny Brodzinski

50 Will Cuylle // 8 J.T. Miller // 93 Mika Zibanejad

20 Chris Kreider // 71 Juuso Parssinen // 13 Alexis Lafreniere

65 Brett Berard // 39 Sam Carrick // 73 Matt Rempe

24 Carson Soucy // 23 Adam Fox

79 K’Andre Miller // 17 Will Borgen

18 Urho Vaakanainen // 44 Matthew Robertson

31 Igor Shesterkin

32 Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Gabe Perreault, Zac Jones, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Braden Schneider (upper body)