2025 Stanley Cup Final
NHL Free Agent Brad Marchand: Worry About the Future Later
FORT LAUDERDALE — With his postseason heroics and seamless fit with the Florida Panthers, Brad Marchand being a free agent in a couple of weeks when the has been talked about more and more.
Bill Zito has a number of priorities when this season comes to a close, but that business will have to wait.
Marchand, when asked by Tom D’Angelo of the Palm Beach Post, said as much on Sunday after the team’s light practice at the IcePlex.
The NHL free agency period opens on July 1 — just over three weeks away.
“The longest you can go is two weeks, so you’re in the moment that entire time,’’ said Marchand, whose Panthers play Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight.
“You can’t have your mind in any other place other than right here and now. I’ve said it so often during this run: You have to enjoy these moments. They don’t come often. There’s no other thought in my mind right now.”
Marchand has said in the past that he would love to return to the Panthers, but with the team’s salary cap situation — and Marchand’s strong play since the playoffs started — could very well price him out of Florida’s plans.
“I’ve thought about it,’’ Marchand said, “but we’ll deal with that in the future.”
Florida has three high-profile free agents would could hit the market on July 1 if the Panthers do not lock them up first in Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Aaron Ekblad.
Nate Schmidt, who has turned his career around in what could be his first season with the Panthers, could also be a free agent; same for Tomas Nosek and Nico Sturm.
Mackie Samoskevich is a restricted free agent; Florida does not have a backup goalie signed for next season.
So, the $19 million Florida currently has under next season’s salary cap according to PuckPedia is going to get eaten up pretty quickly.
To paraphrase Marchand: Don’t worry about what is going to happen in a couple of weeks. Just “enjoy these moments.’’
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 3
EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Best-of-7 Series Tied 1-1
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT); Game 2: Florida 5, @Edmonton 4 (2OT); Game 3: @Florida Monday; Game 4: @Florida Thursday; Game 5: @Edmonton Saturday; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- Regular Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties