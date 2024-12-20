NHL Odds Have Panthers +1000 to Repeat

Current FanDuel NHL odds have the Florida Panthers as +1000 to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions behind the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers.

The dam burst for the Florida Panthers offense earlier this week. They scored six goals in two straight games after scoring only one in the previous three. The Cats are clicking, which should frighten the Eastern Conference contenders.

To be the man, you have to beat the man, right?

Two NHL teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning, have repeated as Stanley Cup Champions in the past decade. Will the Panthers be the next team to go back-to-back?

They Play Any Way You Want

Do you want to play a run-and-gun game of shinny against the Panthers? It’s not their preferred style, but Florida can do it. Sam Reinhart is on pace for another 50-goal season, while Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett are on their way to eclipsing 30.

Do you want to slow the game and force Florida into a defensive possession battle? The Cats are more than capable. Their 54.35 percent Corsi ranks second in the NHL.

How about a physical war of attrition? Good luck. The Panthers lead the league in hits, averaging 28.7 per game.

The Florida Panthers remain the most complete team in the NHL and can adapt to any opponent, making them a hard elimination for any opponent.

The Grind is Real, Though

After appearing in consecutive final frames, one has to ask whether Florida has enough left in the tank.

The back-to-back Pittsburgh Penguins flamed out against the Washington Capitals in 2018. The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to the Cup Final in 2022 after winning two, losing to the speedy Colorado Avalanche.

The NHL Playoffs are a war. The game is faster, and the play is more desperate. Players block more shots, hit harder, and play through injuries. And if a team makes a deep run, they’ve played nine months of NHL hockey.

Heightened postseason gameplay takes a physical toll, and mental toughness inevitably wanes. Teams become more mistake-prone. Focus and necessary resolve dissipate as adversity mounts.

Eastern Conference Powers Fading

The 2023-24 President’s Trophy winners, the New York Rangers, have fallen off a cliff. The players appear at odds with current GM Chris Drury, and the Blue Shirts are in a deep hole, 14 points off the Metropolitan Division lead.

The Boston Bruins, President’s Trophy winners two seasons ago, retooled their roster. They’ve disappointed thus far. David Pastrnak is finally hot, but the Bruins have goaltending issues that won’t likely get resolved via a trade at the deadline.

The Panthers will have to contend with the Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes come the postseason, and possibly the Washington Capitals.

We’ve waited for the Canes and the Leafs to take the next step for almost a decade. I’ll believe Toronto or Carolina make the Stanley Cup Final when I see it.

Give me the Panthers at +1000 to win it all.

