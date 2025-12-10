NHL Road to the Winter Classic Starts Tonight on TNT

Connect with us

5 hours ago

Nhl winter classic
LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, will play host to the 2026 NHL Winter Classic between the Panthers and Rangers on Jan. 2. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

The Florida Panthers have had some visitors around practice the past couple of weeks and it is all to gear up for the NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Jan. 2.

Tonight at 6:30, the first episode of the NHL’s Road to the Winter Classic will air on TNT.

Film crews have been at the IcePlex shooting scenes for the docuseries.

The first episode follows Matthew Tkachuk around in his road to recovery from offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia and torn adductor.

It also features New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan and forward Mika Zibanejad.

The four-part series will continue on a weekly basis until the Winter Classic — with the final episode leading into the pregame show from Little Havana.

The Panthers play the Rangers at LoanDepot Park on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on TNT.

Matt

Is it remotely possible that Chucky will be back by the Winter Classic?

