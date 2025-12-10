2026 NHL Winter Classic - Miami
NHL Road to the Winter Classic Starts Tonight on TNT
The Florida Panthers have had some visitors around practice the past couple of weeks and it is all to gear up for the NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Jan. 2.
Tonight at 6:30, the first episode of the NHL’s Road to the Winter Classic will air on TNT.
Film crews have been at the IcePlex shooting scenes for the docuseries.
The first episode follows Matthew Tkachuk around in his road to recovery from offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia and torn adductor.
It also features New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan and forward Mika Zibanejad.
The four-part series will continue on a weekly basis until the Winter Classic — with the final episode leading into the pregame show from Little Havana.
The Panthers play the Rangers at LoanDepot Park on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on TNT.
ON DECK: GAME No. 29
FLORIDA PANTHERS at UTAH MAMMOTH
- When: Wednesday, 9 p.m.
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Season Series — At Utah: Wednesday. At Florida: Friday.
- Last Season: Florida Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series vs. Coyotes/Utah: Florida leads 23-20-0, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 (ESPN)
Is it remotely possible that Chucky will be back by the Winter Classic?