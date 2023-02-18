NHL TODAY: Toronto Makes Big Deal Before NHL Trade Deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs are apparently not messing around as they pulled off a big move before the NHL Trade Deadline hits on March 3.

On Friday, the Leafs acquired Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a first, second, third and fourth-round pick.

Really nice deal.

Both O’Reilly and Acciari are going to help the Leafs immediately and in the postseason where both have plenty of playoff experience.

One would think O’Reilly takes over centering Toronto’s third line while you can slot in Acciari anywhere and you know what you’re getting.

Toronto is desperate to make a playoff run this year — and this may have helped them.

Nick Cousins came to the Florida Panthers after spending the past two seasons in Nashville. After contracting Covid, he got off to a slow start with his new team — but has been what they expected since.

Today, he plays his 500th NHL game against his former teammates.

— The Panthers and Capitals are out of a playoff spot this morning after the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

Hey, did you hear the Florida Panthers beat the Capitals 6-3 on Thursday night?

Looking at what it might take for the Florida Panthers to make the playoffs.

Sam Bennett was out of the lineup for the Panthers on Thursday with Paul Maurice not making it sound like he would play today either. Givani Smith was also hurt Thursday but Maurice said he was OK.

Sam Bennett was out of the lineup for the Panthers on Thursday with Paul Maurice not making it sound like he would play today either. Givani Smith was also hurt Thursday but Maurice said he was OK.

Postgame video from Thursday night as Marc Staal, Colin White and Sergei Bobrovsky spoke after the win in D.C. There is also post-practice video from Maurice and Cousins up from Friday afternoon.

Allen Walsh, the outspoken agent for Jonathan Huberdeau and a lot of other prominent NHL players, caused a bit of a stir on Twitter when he posted something that appeared to be critical of the Calgary Flames.

On Friday, Huberdeau insisted that his agent acted on his own — and that the former Panthers star has a great relationship with his Flames teammates and with coach Darryl Sutter.

Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar looks closer to a return as he is traveling with the team.

looks closer to a return as he is traveling with the team. We almost had a goalie fight when the Los Angeles Kings played the rival Ducks (that sounds weird) on Friday night.

Will the San Jose Sharks trade Timo Meier to the Carolina Hurricanes?

to the Carolina Hurricanes? The Boston Bruins are getting a big piece of their offense back tonight when Jake DeBrusk returns from injury against the Isles.

returns from injury against the Isles. Speaking of the Bruins, are they out of the running for Chicago captain Patrick Kane?

Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk should be a player to watch at NHL Trade Deadline time.

should be a player to watch at NHL Trade Deadline time. The Washington Capitals are outside tonight as they play the Carolina Hurricanes at NC State.

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT NASHVILLE PREDATORS