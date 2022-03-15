FHN Today: NHL Trade Deadline coming, Avs make big deal Monday

The NHL Trade Deadline is less than a week away and the Colorado Avalanche are expected to be major players.

Monday, the Avs made a pretty substantial trade, acquiring veteran defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in 2023.

The Florida Panthers, who are playing the second of a four-game west coast series tonight in San Jose, are also expected to be big buyers when the trade dust settles.

The Panthers are thought to have interest in Anaheim defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

But we’ll get into that soon enough.

AROUND THE NHL

According to the Coyotes, defenseman Jakob Chychrun — the Boca Raton native who has been the subject to trade rumors since the start of the season — will miss two-to-four weeks with a lower body injury sustained against Boston.

Chychrun’s status probably takes him out of the running for being traded by Monday’s deadline — but some (OK, me) felt Arizona’s return would be better this offseason and any deal would be done around draft time.

— Joe Thornton is the big story in San Jose tonight, but Mason Marchment getting his sharks homecoming is pretty cool as well.

Our Guy Colby speaks to Mason — and his dad Bryan — about tonight and Mason’s transformation into a legit NHL forward.

— What’s next for the Philadelphia Flyers and Claude Giroux? Is this his final week with the team?

— Does being without center Lars Eller because of Covid change how the Washington Capitals handle the deadline?

— Toronto star Auston Matthews has been suspended two games for his cross-check of Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin at the Heritage Classic on Sunday — per the Toronto Star.

— A fun story from Sportsnet: Remember when Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle got his first hat trick with no fans in the building and when he got home, kids in the neighborhood flooded his yard with ballcaps? He finally got to meet all of them.

— Tonight’s Panthers game is on Hulu and ESPN+ to much of y’all’s chagrin. If you haven’t figured out how to watch the games (get Hulu or ESPN+) here’s a primer from our friends at ESPN.

Hint: They’re going to tell you to get Hulu or ESPN+.

— Tomas Hertl will draw interest before the NHL Trade Deadline but things are quiet between him and the San Jose Sharks as contract talks probably need to be done before Monday.

— The Boston Bruins and Ducks could be potential trade partners.

— Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has been making some lineup changes; is it with the NHL Trade Deadline in mind?

— Speaking of the NHL Trade Deadline (notice a trend here?), what are the Detroit Red Wings up to?

— How about the Vegas Golden Knights?

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK