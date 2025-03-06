NHL Trade Deadline: Vanecek Ready to Help the Florida Panthers:

It was not a secret that the San Jose Sharks were going to trade goalie Vitek Vanecek before Friday’s deadline.

Vanecek says he is happy he ended up with the Florida Panthers.

On Wednesday, the Panthers acquired Vanecek from the Sharks in exchange for AHL forward Patrick Giles.

Vanecek flew to Fort Lauderdale not long after the trade was completed and was on the ice for Thursday’s morning skate in Fort Lauderdale.

Sergei Bobrovsky will start tonight against the Blue Jackets in Sunrise, but Vanecek is scheduled to go Saturday when the Buffalo Sabres are in town.

Vanecek was supposed to start Tuesday’s game in Buffalo, but was held out pending a trade. The Sharks won that one 6-2.

“I was supposed to play in Buffalo; they told me I’m not playing,’’ Vanecek said Thursday. “The next day, the [trade] happened. I’m really happy, you know? It’s a really good team here. They won the Stanley Cup last year, so I am really excited to be here.’’

Vanecek has not had it easy the past couple of season.

In 2022-23, he won a career-high 33 games with the New Jersey Devils, but injuries helped lead to a disappointing season in Newark that led to his trade to the Sharks at the deadline.

This season, Vanecek only won three games for the rebuilding Sharks.

He should have plenty of support in front of him with the Panthers.

Florida was looking for a strong backup once it traded Spencer Knight to Chicago for Seth Jones.

The Panthers had a goalie schedule set for the final 25 games coming out of the 4 Nations break in which Knight was going to get close to 10 starts.

Now, those starts will go to Vanecek.

Chris Driedger, who backed up Bobrovsky on Monday, was returned to AHL Charlotte.

“I am here to do everything I can to help the team win those games,’’ Vanecek said. “Really good guys, really good team. I hope we go as far as possible, win the Stanley Cup again.’’

