OTR: Will Blues Be Sellers? Chychrun May Be Moved Soon (+)

Don’t expect the St. Louis Blues to go into sell mode ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and Jakob Chychrun could get moved sooner rather than later.

That and some insight on the Los Angeles Kings in the latest Off The Record:

1. ‘It Could Happen Soon’

Since he let it be known that defenseman Jakob Chychrun was available on the NHL trade market, Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong hasn’t budged much on the asking price.